Cisco : New Innovations at Cisco Live!

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 30, 2021 -- Cisco Live! kicks off today at 8:45am PT and is expecting over 100,000 customers and partners to attend from over 200 countries and territories around the world. Cisco will be turning up the excitement, the inspiration and the fun for attendees this year, with a fully digital experience over two days. The theme is 'Turn IT Up,' and will celebrate customers and partners continue to be the IT heroes of their organizations over the last year.

The event will feature keynotes from top Cisco executives, including Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins, as well as innovation talks, hands-on labs, and leadership and technical education sessions. In addition, attendees can expect interactive musical performances from icons including Keith Urban, The Killers and Brittany Howard, and celebrity appearances from Bill Nye, Billie Jean King, Serena Williams and more.

The past year has shown us we're stronger together and that technology can empower us to find new ways to connect, secure and automate a world that is ever-changing and increasingly digital. Whether it's building an inclusive internet for the future, helping businesses prepare for a new era of remote and hybrid work, giving customers choice in when and how they buy and deploy technologies, or using data to empower teams to create a more collaborative and inclusive culture, IT is front and center in helping organizations survive, and thrive, during these challenging times.

'We are at a unique point in time in which we can shape the future ahead of us, and to do that, we need the right technology to form the foundation,' said Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO at Cisco. 'With the innovation we are delivering this week, our customers around the world will not only be able to connect, secure and automate the future of IT, but also leverage technology to truly power an inclusive future for all.'

This morning, Cisco launched key innovations that will help customers reimagine their applications, empower their teams, secure their enterprises and transform their infrastructure. See below for details on all the major announcements coming out of Cisco live today and tomorrow!

Cisco Live! News Summaries:

On day one of Cisco Live!, Cisco technology leaders will share the company's vision for the future and the innovations that are accelerating digital agility in a cloud-first world, including:

Visibility beyond the corporate network is increasingly critical as technology teams accelerate the adoption of SaaS, internet and cloud solutions for hybrid work strategies. Today Cisco announced the integration of ThousandEyes internet and cloud intelligence solution with the Cisco Catalyst 9000 switching portfolio and Cisco AppDynamics Dash Studio, presenting the industry's first enterprise-wide full stack observability offering. To learn more, read the full press release here.

The acceleration of hybrid work and transition to the cloud has increased the complexity of managing networks and security across an expanding attack surface of users, devices, applications, and data. Today Cisco simplified networking and security operations with an expanded Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture with ability to purchase all core components in a single offer and the flexibility to easily transition to a unified subscription service in the future. Cisco also unveiled innovations to the cloud-native platform, SecureX, delivering complete protection from endpoint to the cloud. To learn more, read the full press release here.

Customers need more choice in the types of solutions and how they buy and consume them. Today Cisco announced simpler IT and procurement practices with the new Cisco Plus. Cisco Plus is a complete flexible solution as-a-service. Cisco Plus is not just hardware as a service or software as-a-service - Cisco Plus is focused on outcomes and experiences and will deliver greater speed, agility and scale to customers. Cisco Plus will also include solutions for Networking-as-a-Service (NaaS), which will unify networking, security and observability across access, WAN and cloud domains to deliver an unparalleled experience. To learn more about Cisco Plus as-a-service solutions, read the full press release here.

Rapid digitization and 5G will create incredible possibilities for many, but we must ensure it's for all. An inclusive future requires network transformation that forever changes the economics of the internet. Today, Cisco announced how it is delivering on its strategy for the Internet for the Future with more groundbreaking innovations in silicon, optics, software, and systems that reimagine networks at massive scale. For more details on how Cisco is redesigning internet infrastructure to support a more inclusive future, read the full press release here.

For nearly 60 years the password has caused headaches for users and IT administrators alike. Passwords are easily compromised and difficult to manage, costing enterprises billions of dollars annually. Now, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel. Today Cisco Secure introduced infrastructure agnostic, passwordless authentication by Duo, enabling users to skip the password and securely log into cloud applications via security keys or platform biometrics. Duo passwordless authentication is part of Cisco's industry-leading zero trust platform, layering device and behavior monitoring controls to further strengthen login security. For more details, please read the full release here.

The pandemic is having a profound impact on the way we work. It's more critical than ever for people to have the tools to help them thrive, wherever they are physically working. On the second day of Cisco Live!, tune in for more news from Cisco Webex, which builds on the 400 recently added features, to help people work smarter, improve wellbeing and drive more inclusive work experiences, as well as the latest developments in delivering delightful customer experiences through Cisco's Contact Center solutions.

Don't want to miss out on Cisco Live!? There is still time to register and attend this one-of-a-kind event. For more information on registration and event packages - head to our Cisco Live! registration page here.

For full details about the event, agenda, and speakers please check out the Cisco Live! website.

