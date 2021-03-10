Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems, Inc.    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/10 01:53:34 pm
48.575 USD   +1.43%
01:34pCISCO  : On the Edge of Connected Experiences with Connected Devices
PU
11:17aCISCO  : Astia is transforming the way we fund businesses
PU
11:17aCISCO  : Digital Foundation for Success
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : On the Edge of Connected Experiences with Connected Devices

03/10/2021 | 01:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Webex for Inclusive Collaboration series focuses on delivering capabilities for the future of work with inclusive, effective collaboration tools

Connected Devices to Deliver Connected Experiences

To say that the world of work is changing at a rapid pace is a bold understatement. A year ago, a statement like this might have been reasonable; however, the speed of which we are seeing the workplace evolve these days is unrivaled. And the speed of innovation required to meet this evolution is largely enabled and made possible by the agility of the cloud. In my personal life, I couldn't imagine this past year without my connected devices to stream my favorite shows. My professional life should be no different. We need to support a hybrid workplace and a truly dispersed workforce - where work is not where you are but what you do. The best way to support this is through connected devices and software that deliver connected experiences.

A Dispersed Workforce in the Office

So how does that get done? I've seen it in Oslo where about 30% of our people are back in the office. I can tell you that a key part of the success in our hybrid workplace and dispersed workforce is through giving IT an easy way to manage, onboard, and troubleshoot the devices we use daily to get stuff done - no matter where we work. They need access to real-time data and analytics into how the devices are being used so that they can optimize accordingly. In addition to IT, our employees in various lines of business need consistency regardless of where they work from. They need devices and applications that deliver the rich feature sets required for this, and they need it regardless of their device deployment.

Native Meeting Experiences

Last year, we released Webex Edge for Devices with our CE 9.10 software release for Webex Rooms. This enabled administrators to easily link their on-premises registered devices to the Webex Platform delivering an enhanced feature set which included device analytics and diagnostics for on-premise deployed rooms. Webex Edge for Devices is bringing the most modern experience of Webex to any device regardless of how it's being deployed today.

At Cisco, we believe in choice and flexibility. That's why we are so excited to offer another stepping stone towards the full cloud experience with Native Webex Meeting Experience for Webex Edge for Devices. This new development allows you to enjoy features in a Webex meeting that were previously only available for devices with full cloud deployment - all while protecting your on-premises infrastructure investments.

In essence, when you enable Native Webex Meeting Experience for Webex Edge for Devices, you get the same features as cloud-registered devices when you are in a Webex meeting. By turning this on, you are unlocking a much richer collaboration experience and allowing your employees to experience co-creation features such as multiway whiteboarding, stickies and annotation on shared content. You are also allowing the people in your organization to get to know each other better through face recognition with name labels and titles. Additionally, you get access to advanced host controls and mute capabilities, making meetings run more seamlessly.

Your Personal Life is Already There - So Should Your Professional

As you begin returning to the office, if you haven't already, these experiences are critical to not only employee productivity, but more importantly, their well-being and job satisfaction. We use the cloud in our personal lives every day from listening to music to binge-watching a series all on connected devices. With security, scalability, and manageability, our professional lives can do the same, and now, we've made that even easier with Native Webex Meeting Experience for Webex Edge for Devices.

Wondering how to get started on your journey to the cloud with Webex Edge for Devices? We've made it easy for you.

Check out our cloud adoption journey, custom-designed to take the complexity out of every step, and get you to where you want to be.

We'd love to hear what you think. Ask a Question, Comment Below, and Stay Connected with Collaboration on social!

Collaboration Social Channels
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

Learn More

What's new in Webex: March 2021

Enabling Smart Hybrid Work Experiences - For Everyone, Anywhere

Link to all of Snorre's monthly updates

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 18:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
01:34pCISCO  : On the Edge of Connected Experiences with Connected Devices
PU
11:17aCISCO  : Astia is transforming the way we fund businesses
PU
11:17aCISCO  : Digital Foundation for Success
PU
10:55aCISCO  : Pivot to Thrive
PU
09:07aCISCO  : How to Balance IT Stability and Strong Security
PU
08:09aCISCO  : Why Fit In – When You Were Born to Stand Out?
PU
03/09CISCO  : Outsourcing Security Operations with Cisco Secure Endpoint
PU
03/09CISCO  : Meet the Enchanted Virtual Classroom
PU
03/09PART 2 : Manufacturers, it's time to reboot network security
PU
03/09CISCO  : Choose to Challenge – Uplifting Women in Cybersecurity
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 251 M - -
Net income 2021 10 479 M - -
Net cash 2021 17 925 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 3,05%
Capitalization 202 B 202 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,74x
EV / Sales 2022 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 100%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 51,71 $
Last Close Price 47,89 $
Spread / Highest target 25,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Mark D. Chandler Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.7.02%202 181
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.1.53%42 443
ERICSSON AB8.15%41 403
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.4.10%29 923
NOKIA OYJ7.74%22 763
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-5.00%21 070
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ