Cisco : Routing Portfolio for Mass Scale Infrastructures

Today we're excited to announce the next chapter in the evolution of our Converged SDN Transport architecture, our new Routed Optical Networking, and cloud-native BNG solutions. And we are also pleased to announce some other noteworthy additions to the Cisco routing portfolio for mass-scale network infrastructures including the new NCS 540 Small Density Router, the new NCS 5700, and updates to the NCS 560, the ASR 9000 series, and the Cisco 8000 series.

The NCS 500 Series

The Cisco NCS 500 Series of highly secure and highly available access routing platforms serve multiple market segments - service providers, public sector, transportation, utilities, and large enterprises. With advanced features, including high programmability, as well as fixed and modular form factors, these access devices can be effectively deployed to solve use cases such as packet-based fronthaul, anyG backhaul, Remote PHY, Carrier Ethernet, and FTTX access and Fixed Wireless Access aggregation.

What's New: The NCS 540 Small Density Router

With the power of IOS XR and advanced timing (Class C) security features, the NCS 540 Small Density Routers revolutionize sub-100G routing in 3G/4G/5G cell sites (CSRs) and ease the 'IP'-ification of Radio Access Network (RAN) and small-cell backhaul. The compact 1RU NCS 540 are also temperature-hardened and conformal-coated platforms.

The N540X-6Z18G supports a front plate of 78 Gbps with 6 x 10GE/GE + 18 x 1GE interfaces

The N540X-8Z16G supports a front plate of 104 Gbps with 8 x 10GE/GE + 4 x 1GE (SFP) + 4 x 1GE (RJ45) + 8 x 1GE (SFP) or 16 x 1GE (cSFP)

The N540X-4Z14G2Q supports a front plate of 104 Gbps with 2 x 25GE/10GE/GE + 4 x 10GE/GE + 10 x 1GE (SFP) + 4 x 1GE Combo SFP/RJ45

A new large density fixed router supporting an array of speeds, including 2×400/400/100G + 8×50/25/10G and 2×400/200/100G, environmentally hardened, with a modular and redundant PSU, and the support of pluggable coherent optics (QSFP-DD)

What's New: The NCS 560 Router

N560-IMA-2C-DD : New Interface module supports 2x100GE QSFP-DD/QSFP28 ports and pluggable coherent optics (QSFP-DD)

N560-IMA-1W: New Interface module support 1x100GE/200GE CFP2 DCO and pluggable coherent optics (CFP2 DCO)

N560-IMA-8Q/4L New Interface module supports 8x10GE (SFP+) /25GE SFP28 ports or 4x50GE SFP56 ports

The NCS 5500/5700 Series

Historically, the NCS 5500 Series was a WAN aggregation router located mostly in data centers, however, the platform evolved to fill peering, aggregation, and even access roles. Today, it's deployed for everything from mobile backhaul to wireline and cable network aggregation. Its value to customers? The NCS 5500 Series delivers exceptional performance, density, and efficiency at a low cost-per-port.

As traffic growth remains constant, dense 400GbE connectivity is crucial and the new line of NCS 5700 systems will provide our customers with a path to 400GbE, where and when it is needed.

What's New: Line Cards

What's New: Compact Chassis

A new 1RU device with 24 ports of 100GbE (QSFP-DD) and 6 ports of 400GbE QSFP-DD, supporting Class C timing and MACSec. 12 100G ports (100G ports in the top row) support 100GbE ZR optics and 5 out of 6 400GbE ports support ZR/ZR+ optics.

A n ew 1RU device with 24 ports of 100GbE (QSFP-DD) and 5 ports of 400GbE QSFP-DD, supporting Class C timing and MACSec and enhanced routing scale (4M+ route scale). 12 100G ports (100G ports in the top row) support 100GbE ZR optics and 4 out of 5 400GbE ports support ZR/ZR+ optics.

A n ew 3RU device with the support of diverse interfaces through MPAs (Modular Port Adaptors) as well as a combination of fixed SFP+, SFP28 and QSFP28 ports up to 2.4 Tbps.

The ASR 9000 Series

The industry-leading Cisco ASR 9000 Series edge routers deliver high-density connectivity, ranging from 10GbE to 100GbE to 400GbE ports, and support a large feature set to navigate the most demanding customer environments. These systems also provide strong investment protection; customers can easily upgrade their current systems to 400GbE, when needed.

What's New: ASR 9903

What's New: ASR 9902

The new ASR 9902 router (2RU) delivering up to 800Gbps of network bandwidth. The router consists of a fixed board, with 2 integrated QSFP-DD based 100GE ports, 6 integrated QSFP28-based 100GE ports, 16 integrated SFP28-based 25GE/10GE dual-rate ports, plus 24 integrated SFP+-based LAN/WAN (OTN) ports. For security, all ports support MACSec.

What's New: Line Cards

The Cisco 8000 Series

Powered by our groundbreaking Cisco Silicon One™ ASICs, the cloud-enhanced Cisco 8000 Series Routers deliver the performance and functionality required by the most-demanding critical infrastructures. Supporting 100G and 400G connectivity at massive scale, the Cisco 8000 series efficiently handle traffic surges while reducing operating expenses.

Two new line cards that deliver up to 14.4Tbps of total capacity via 36 400GbE QSFP-DD ports and reduce power consumption.

A new line card delivering up to 12.8 Tbps of total capacity via 34 100GbE ports and 14 400GbE ports.

A new 4-slot chassis, providing up to 57.6Tbps total capacity and supporting 100/400GbE line cards.

What's New: Compact Chassis

New Cisco 8100 Series: The 8101-32H, a 1 RU chassis leveraging the Q202 chipset and supporting up to 32 100GbE QSFP28 ports The 8102-64H, a 2 RU chassis leveraging the Q201 chipset and supporting up to 64 100GbE QSFP28 ports The 8101-32FH, a 1 RU chassis leveraging the Q200 chipset and supporting up to 32 400GbE QSFP56-DD ports

New addition to the Cisco 8200 Series: The 8201-32FH a 1 RU chassis leveraging the Q200 chipset and supporting up to 32 400GbE QSFP56-DD ports with HBM



