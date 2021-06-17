Cisco : Seamlessly Integrate with Future Cloud Innovations

My heart is pounding and sweat is pouring down my face as I get off the ice from an extra long shift at the end of my hockey game. I glance down at my Apple Watch and see my stats and elbow the forward sitting next to me. We both look at a cloud-based hockey app to see how we did against each other over the last two skates. I switch over to my music app and rock out as I change and head to the car. A Webex message pops up on my Apple Watch. As the car starts up, the music never stops and I read the teams message in my CarPlay screen, 'don't forget to sign off on that budget due tomorrow, I have attached the document for your review.' And when I get home and walk in the door, my Sonos speakers pick up the music while I open my laptop, open Webex, and read and sign the report. I thank my colleague for the reminder and head off to a shower and bed.

Play and work are all integrated and cloud-based in our day-to-day lives, and we expect the same in our work environment. For businesses to provide these types of seamless experiences they need to optimize workloads, moving seamlessly and securely between clouds. They can provide an amazing user experience regardless of where the users or customers are connected. Customers are drawn to your business as their seamless digital experience makes it easy for them to engage and for you to lead the competition.

This is why I am so excited to see the next phase in our journey to unify our cloud operations. These Future Cloud innovations provide the agility and visibility required to make this a reality. To see the future, our best in the world Cisco Partners can show you how you can take advantage of these innovations and help you get them up and running.

Our Future Cloud innovations allow businesses to be always-on, and for the user experience to be seamless, the same way I am able to keep the music flowing while I stay only a click away from my team.

