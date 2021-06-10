Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Cisco : Secure Firewall Threat Defense Virtual now supported on Cisco HyperFlex

06/10/2021 | 11:26am EDT
With today's multi-cloud and modern application environments, security is more complex than ever before. With the Cisco Secure platform approach, we are helping you take steps to achieve radically simplified security across your organization. Today, we are driving simplified security to your hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), delivering support for Cisco Secure Firewall Threat Defense Virtual (formerly FTDv/NGFWv) on Cisco HyperFlex.

Cisco HyperFlex, recognized by CRN as the HCI product of the year for 2019 and 2020, is an enterprise-class HCI solution powering mission-critical applications in core, edge, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments, enabling deployment anywhere with Cisco Intersight.

The brand-new support of Secure Firewall Threat Defense Virtual on HyperFlex offers Layer 3, 4, and 7 visibility and control, providing industry-leading security and protection against known and emerging threats for your workloads on HyperFlex. Secure Firewall Threat Defense Virtual protects workloads as small as 2-node HyperFlex Edge Clusters to large HyperFlex Datacenter Clusters, spanning dozens of converged and compute-only nodes.

If you are new to Cisco, taking advantage of Cisco HyperFlex enables your organization to:

  • Power apps and data anywhere- HyperFlex enables you to run traditional and cloud native applications in any location, at any scale - predictably and securely on an app-centric platform engineered for application performance and data resiliency.
  • Optimize operations- HyperFlex and Intersight deliver unified, full-stack control over distributed infrastructure, and the tools needed to ensure application performance and mobility.
  • Increase agility- HyperFlex delivers the right resources, to the right workloads with platform consistency across a massively distributed scale. It easily integrates with existing infrastructure and delivers a simplified path to business-led adoption of future technology.

If you are currently taking advantage of Cisco HyperFlex, why not take the 'better together' approach and extend your organization's security architecture into your virtual networks and hybrid-cloud infrastructure? With Secure Firewall Threat Defense Virtual, you get consistent security everywhere, centralized management and deep visibility, world-class threat intelligence, and more.

Support is available now, running on Threat Defense 7.0.

To learn more about how Secure Firewall Threat Defense Virtual can secure your organization's data center, public, and private clouds, see the additional resources below.

Cisco HyperFlex

Cisco Secure Firewall Threat Defense Virtual for Private Cloud

Cisco Secure Firewall Thread Defense Virtual for HyperFlex - Getting Started Guide

We'd love to hear what you think. Ask a Question, Comment Below, and Stay Connected with Cisco Secure on social!

Cisco Secure Social Channels

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 719 M - -
Net income 2021 10 480 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 2,67%
Capitalization 228 B 228 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,31x
EV / Sales 2022 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 56,17 $
Last Close Price 54,02 $
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 3,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Maria Martinez EVP, Chief Operating & Customer Experience Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.20.72%227 651
ERICSSON AB11.04%43 713
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-8.77%39 015
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.22.97%35 481
NOKIA OYJ45.26%31 462
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.23.80%27 455