Cisco : Secure Firewall Threat Defense Virtual now supported on Cisco HyperFlex

With today's multi-cloud and modern application environments, security is more complex than ever before. With the Cisco Secure platform approach, we are helping you take steps to achieve radically simplified security across your organization. Today, we are driving simplified security to your hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), delivering support for Cisco Secure Firewall Threat Defense Virtual (formerly FTDv/NGFWv) on Cisco HyperFlex.

Cisco HyperFlex, recognized by CRN as the HCI product of the year for 2019 and 2020, is an enterprise-class HCI solution powering mission-critical applications in core, edge, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments, enabling deployment anywhere with Cisco Intersight.

The brand-new support of Secure Firewall Threat Defense Virtual on HyperFlex offers Layer 3, 4, and 7 visibility and control, providing industry-leading security and protection against known and emerging threats for your workloads on HyperFlex. Secure Firewall Threat Defense Virtual protects workloads as small as 2-node HyperFlex Edge Clusters to large HyperFlex Datacenter Clusters, spanning dozens of converged and compute-only nodes.

If you are new to Cisco, taking advantage of Cisco HyperFlex enables your organization to:

Power apps and data anywhere - HyperFlex enables you to run traditional and cloud native applications in any location, at any scale - predictably and securely on an app-centric platform engineered for application performance and data resiliency.

- HyperFlex enables you to run traditional and cloud native applications in any location, at any scale - predictably and securely on an app-centric platform engineered for application performance and data resiliency. Optimize operations - HyperFlex and Intersight deliver unified, full-stack control over distributed infrastructure, and the tools needed to ensure application performance and mobility.

- HyperFlex and Intersight deliver unified, full-stack control over distributed infrastructure, and the tools needed to ensure application performance and mobility. Increase agility- HyperFlex delivers the right resources, to the right workloads with platform consistency across a massively distributed scale. It easily integrates with existing infrastructure and delivers a simplified path to business-led adoption of future technology.

If you are currently taking advantage of Cisco HyperFlex, why not take the 'better together' approach and extend your organization's security architecture into your virtual networks and hybrid-cloud infrastructure? With Secure Firewall Threat Defense Virtual, you get consistent security everywhere, centralized management and deep visibility, world-class threat intelligence, and more.

Support is available now, running on Threat Defense 7.0.

To learn more about how Secure Firewall Threat Defense Virtual can secure your organization's data center, public, and private clouds, see the additional resources below.

Cisco HyperFlex

Cisco Secure Firewall Threat Defense Virtual for Private Cloud

Cisco Secure Firewall Thread Defense Virtual for HyperFlex - Getting Started Guide

