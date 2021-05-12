Cisco : Simplified Security with Purpose-Built Networking for Advanced Threat Detection

Have you ever looked at your switch and wondered what is going on inside there? It hums,at times it buzzes, and it has a few blinky lights, but what is it really doing? Are you able to understand what typesof traffic are being sent to and fro? And do you ever wonder if any threats are lurking within? Of courseyou have; we all know that threats are everywhere and can be anywhere within our network at any point in time. I mean, we have extensive networks, with a lot of places to get in and even more places to hide.Our networks extend across the enterprise, branch, campus, data center, and,of course, into the cloud. Obtaining deep knowledge of your traffic by deploying a sensor or probe at each location isn't always possible. And this lack of visibility is often a barrier to shining a light on what's lurking within.

Cisco is the recognized leader in networking. We are also the world's largest security vendor, so it makes sense that we would tackle this problem head-on. And we have. Butnot with'bolt-on'security as an afterthought that results in one more box, increased investment, and at times increased complexity. Within our Catalyst 9200and 9300 Series switches, we now have built-in security functions that enable telemetry to be gathered and analyzed in the cloud by Cisco Secure Cloud Analytics(formerly StealthwatchCloud). The ability is there, just waiting to be turned on.

Why have we done this? Simplicity and network protection.

Two reasons pop to mind-one is simplicity. We need to simplify the way we do security. For years we have been talking about the challenges involved in bolting on security. Rerouting traffic causes bottlenecks and throughput issues,slowingeverything down and puttinga damper on the user experience. The complexity that comes with adding more security solutionsin a layered approach isn't helping anyone but the attackers. We know that we need to take a platform approach to integrate our security solutions,so that we can improve detection and automate our response,if we want to stay ahead of the malware economy. I mean, if you haven't noticed, the arms race in network security is heating up, and threat actorsare well motivated to win.

Second, we need comprehensive protection across the entirety of the network. If we are going to help our customers obtain thisprotection, we have toacknowledgethe barriers to achieving it.Andwe need to askhow we, as Cisco, can lead the way in removing these barriers.Our engineering team recognized that deploying another box, probe, oreven VM at each location in the distributed network was no longer feasible. Customers have enough 'things' to deal with in their networks. Sowe went to the source, the switch, and builtin the ability to gather and send telemetry to the cloud to detect advanced persistent threats.

Sounds great, but what will this get you? Catalyst 9200and 9300 Series customers will now be able to gain SaaS-based threat detection across the entirety of their network. Regardless of whether it is on-premisesor in the cloud, you can add thiscapabilitywithout any increased complexity. Customers have reporteddeploying Secure Cloud Analytics in under two hours without this integration. Now we have made it even easier.

How do we do this?

Secure Cloud Analytics can ingest telemetry from both the on-premises infrastructure and public cloud environments to identify the device and establish a baseline of normal behavior. With the use of Cisco's dynamic entity modeling, we continually observethe behavior ofall your network entities and alert you to any abnormal behavior as well asidentify known threats. And if that isn'tenough, Secure Cloud Analytics is also backed by Cisco Talos, the largest nongovernmental threat intelligence organization globally, which offers supervised detections and immediate alerts based on global threat intelligence. And it all just needs to be turned on. It's alightweight, simple-to-configuresolution thatspeeds the time to value and gets you detecting and responding to threats in a few hours.

What if you don't have Catalyst 9200 or 9300 Series switchesacross your entire infrastructure? Secure Cloud Analytics is easyto deploy with a lightweight collector across your existing infrastructure to reap all the same benefits. With a 90-day trial and everything stored in the cloud, getting started is 'easy-peasy lemon squeezy.' To learn more about the solution, visit our webpage and request a trial today.

