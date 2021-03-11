Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems, Inc.    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : Sneak Peek at Exclusive Cisco Live Content

03/11/2021 | 11:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I'm looking forward to the end of the month when we'll TURN IT UP at Cisco Live. While I can't wait to see all the new Cisco technology that will be announced and how this helps meet our customers' needs, I'm even more excited about the exclusive content we have planned just for our partners and distributors.

Be sure to register for the event and don't forget that partners and distributors will be able to enjoy the Early Access Experience starting on March 22. Save the date now!

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 16:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
11:08aCISCO  : Sneak Peek at Exclusive Cisco Live Content
PU
11:08aCISCO  : One entrepreneur's search for a BrightSign leads to a life-changing inv..
PU
09:26aCISCO  : Engaging students in the ‘Next Normal'
PU
08:26aTHREAT TRENDS : DNS Security, Part 1
PU
08:06aTHREAT TRENDS : DNS Security
PU
01:16aCISCO  : AppDynamics Launches New Research
PU
01:16aCISCO  : The wireless future — ‘smarter, better, and faster'
PU
01:16aCISCO  : Technology to power an inclusive recovery
PU
01:16aCISCO  : The Inclusive Future starts with a liveable planet
PU
01:16aCISCO  : Cloud complications, and how to fix them
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 251 M - -
Net income 2021 10 479 M - -
Net cash 2021 17 925 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 3,02%
Capitalization 204 B 204 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,78x
EV / Sales 2022 3,53x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 100%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 51,71 $
Last Close Price 48,29 $
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Mark D. Chandler Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.7.91%203 870
ERICSSON AB8.15%42 296
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.0.29%41 926
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.4.10%30 046
NOKIA OYJ7.74%22 805
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-5.00%20 769
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ