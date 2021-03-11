Cisco : Sneak Peek at Exclusive Cisco Live Content

I'm looking forward to the end of the month when we'll TURN IT UP at Cisco Live. While I can't wait to see all the new Cisco technology that will be announced and how this helps meet our customers' needs, I'm even more excited about the exclusive content we have planned just for our partners and distributors.

Be sure to register for the event and don't forget that partners and distributors will be able to enjoy the Early Access Experience starting on March 22. Save the date now!

