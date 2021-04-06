Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems, Inc.    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/06 02:58:46 pm
51.955 USD   -0.87%
02:38pCISCO  : The Future of Education Is in the Cloud
PU
12:42pCISCO  : IOS XE – Past, Present, and Future
PU
11:56aCISCO  : A New Dad Thanks Cisco
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : The Future of Education Is in the Cloud

04/06/2021 | 02:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Out of the classroom and into the clouds

For a long time, teaching has been confined to the four walls of a room, strictly associated with a teacher, accompanied by a whiteboard, and taught through textbooks.

There is nothing wrong with the above scenario. On the contrary: it was a huge success in previous centuries. Particularly during the twentieth century, traditional education, science, and technology contributed to immense progress: one key example being that life expectancy increased from 43 to 76 years on average during that period.

However, in the first two decades of this century, much has happened. Now, our students are all connected via virtual environments at all times. Therefore, the adoption of new technologies and innovative methodologies is no longer an option for institutions and educators, becoming a sine qua non: a non-negotiable.

Quality meets quantity

The most relevant advantage of these new technologies is that, in theory, we have the opportunity to fulfill an educational promise that we have never carried out before: combining quality with quantity. It becomes feasible to expand the quality of education precisely because we can now reach more students than ever before.

We abandon the concept that to be excellent, education can only be offered to a select few, for a new paradigm: to educate well, there must be many actors involved, plenty of data and strong analytical capacity.

In other words, the more information available, the more we can know each student and, because we know him or her better, we can design and provide more compatible, personalized, and effective learning paths.

Leveraging cloud computing

Cloud computing, is one of the indispensable tools in this quest for quality education that is accessible to everyone, available anytime and anywhere, customizable for each educational context and purpose and, especially, personalized. Progressively, education, with gains for its specific purposes, will have its 'head' fully incorporated into the Cloud.

Cloud is a complex technology that shifts the emphasis hitherto concentrated on computer networks installed in a specific location to a totally virtual space. This is much more efficient, incredibly secure and, practically unlimited in terms of computational capacity. There are many cloud environments available, each with its own characteristics and advantages.

Educating in the cloud

Via the Cloud, it is totally feasible to implement learning environments, shared by students, teachers, and educational managers on intelligent and integrated platforms. This option frees educational institutions, at any level from primary education to higher education, to maintain their own computing centers and other operational and management tools, allowing them to safely concentrate on education.

The adoption of sophisticated learning environments, including virtual rooms accompanied by a permanent learning analytics service and the incorporation of digital content, such as simulation laboratories and multiple realities, are key elements to monitor the performance of each student, allowing educators to customize personalized learning trails in a competent manner.

Weighing the cost

In terms of the costs involved, it can mean, on a case-by-case basis, extraordinary gains, both from the point of view of the school and of the students. The fundamental ingredient? You only pay for what you use, ensuring an optimal cost-benefit ratio for everyone involved. In addition, education institutions are exempt from permanently updating hardware and software, reducing cost demands, involvement, and time.

Certainly, the educational benefits can be immense in the adoption of the Cloud, for institutions, students and educators alike. The more we invest in the cloud today, the more these innovations will make it possible for everyone to learn all the time and each in their own unique and personalized way.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 18:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
02:38pCISCO  : The Future of Education Is in the Cloud
PU
12:42pCISCO  : IOS XE – Past, Present, and Future
PU
11:56aCISCO  : A New Dad Thanks Cisco
PU
11:28aSOLVING THE OPPORTUNITY DIVIDE : Podcast interview with Dr Christine Izuakor
PU
11:06aFLASHSTACK DATA PROTECTION WITH VEEA : A New Cisco Validated Design
PU
09:10aCISCO  : PacketFabric Deploys 400G on Cisco Silicon One
PU
08:42aA SWEET YEAR : The BUZZ around the Cisco beehives in RTP
PU
08:07aCONGESTION : SAN compared to a Highway System – Part 2
PU
08:07aCONGESTION : SAN compared to a Highway System – Part 1
PU
08:07aCISCO  : Four Network Innovations to Power an Inclusive Future of Work
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 265 M - -
Net income 2021 10 439 M - -
Net cash 2021 17 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,1x
Yield 2021 2,78%
Capitalization 221 B 221 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,14x
EV / Sales 2022 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 100%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 52,57 $
Last Close Price 52,41 $
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Maria Martinez EVP, Chief Operating & Customer Experience Officer
Mark D. Chandler Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.17.12%221 264
ERICSSON AB19.11%44 548
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.3.36%42 824
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.12.51%32 404
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.7.24%23 786
NOKIA OYJ9.93%23 080
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ