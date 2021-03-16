Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems, Inc.    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : What to do when “What if?” becomes “What now?”

03/16/2021 | 01:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

When the pandemic forced many businesses into remote working models, this caused a lot of headaches for IT operations. While employees in the line of business have been adjusting to working from home, it's not like IT could just shut the campus network down like flicking off the lights in the building.

So how well are IT teams doing, now that we're one year into the upheaval caused by COVID 19?

In our next Insiders Series webinar, we're going to take a look at some different ways network administrators have dealt with the daily challenges of the past year and how network administrators have dealt with the daily challenges and how they are using the interval to make positive changes that will last past the return to workplaces.

Also in the discussion: how are people preparing for bring workers back into the office, including how will the office environment be different than before and what implications that has for the network?

Join us for a conversation between IDC Senior Research Analyst Brandon Butler and Jay Sharma, Cisco Enterprise Product Manager about the changes that enterprise networks have had to make over the past year and where things go from here.

Jay and Brandon will also discuss questions such as:

  • How have priorities for networking investments differ before and after the global pandemic?
  • What are the 5 stages of COVID recovery that enterprises will go through?
  • What needs to be done in order to bring employees back to the office?
  • How can network administrators adjust to new demands and even come out with better operations?
  • And of course, what are some cool, new technology solutions that are just starting to come into the foreground?

Registration is free, save your spot today:

Cisco Insider Series for Networking Webinar: 'Get your network ready for when 'what if?' becomes 'what now?'

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 17:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
01:40pCISCO  : What to do when “What if?” becomes “What now?”
PU
12:58pCISCO  : New Workshop Experience in the Virtual DevNet Zone at Cisco Live Global
PU
11:06aCISCO  : Stepping in together to help the children of Lebanon
PU
10:46aCOMMUNITY COLLEGES : Leveraging Technology to Better Serve Students
PU
09:08aFUTURE FOCUSED : Encryption and Visibility Can Co-Exist
PU
08:06aCISCO  : The Tough Questions
PU
03/15CISCO  : Illuminate your Network with the Cisco Aironet Active Sensor
PU
03/15CISCO  : Receives Top Certifier award from the Wi-Fi Alliance
PU
03/15CISCO  : Business and Human Rights at Cisco
PU
03/15CISCO  : Get Ready to Explore gRPC in the DevNet IOS XR Always-on Sandbox
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 251 M - -
Net income 2021 10 479 M - -
Net cash 2021 17 925 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 2,95%
Capitalization 209 B 209 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,87x
EV / Sales 2022 3,62x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 100%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 51,71 $
Last Close Price 49,41 $
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Maria Martinez EVP, Chief Operating & Customer Experience Officer
Mark D. Chandler Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.10.41%208 598
ERICSSON AB18.55%45 341
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-2.70%40 715
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.6.93%30 738
NOKIA OYJ14.92%24 374
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-1.36%21 879
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ