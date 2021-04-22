Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco : and NVIDIA Transform Disruption into Innovation

04/22/2021 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Almost every aspect of business has been impacted from some form of disruption. For instance, our work has changed so much we now find ourselves operating from just about anywhere. We live in a digital-first world with a new normal that is likely to stay with us into the foreseeable future.

Disruption isn't always a bad thing. It can also motivate and feed the necessity for innovation and invention. The pandemic forced businesses to become more agile and adaptive, as they sought new ways to securely enable employees to work remotely, while also striving to improve productivity. In support of this customer need, Cisco and NVIDIA have continued our legacy of finding new ways to innovate together.

Cisco @ NVIDIA Virtual GTC

Last week, Cisco sponsored NVIDIA's global virtual GTC event. During the week, attendees had the opportunity to hear from our experts on how NVIDIA innovation, coupled with Cisco technology, delivers the business outcomes organizations need. During our three speaker sessions, we spoke to new ways to design workflows, power next-generation virtual workstation experiences and fast-track Federal IT transformation. These sessions, are available now on-demand and are accessible for free here.

  • Reconnecting a Remote Workforce for Design Collaboration​
  • Accelerating Your Graphics Requirements to Expand Virtual Desktop Coverage
  • Harnessing the Power of AI/ML for Federal Customers

Amplifying virtual workstation performance

One example of the innovation resulting from Cisco and NVIDIA co-engineering efforts is the Virtual Workstation. This solution combines Cisco UCS® and HyperFlex™ systems with NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA Quadro RTX® 6000, and NVIDIA RTX® 8000 GPUs, together with NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation (vWS) software. Essentially, these Virtual Workstations bring high-powered graphics into virtual desktop infrastructure - without compromising graphic application response. The result: Employees can work remotely on highly complex and graphics intensive applications.

Innovation continues with the release of the new NVIDIA A40 GPU, slated for shipping in Q3 2021. The NVIDIA A40 GPU is based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. The world's most powerful datacenter GPU has 3 display ports on a PCI Express Gen 4 doubling bandwidth and data transfer speeds for data intensive tasks like AI, data science and 3D Design. NVIDIA A40 will be supported on Cisco UCS M6 C240/245C and Hyperflex 240C/245C M6, available in the third quarter of FY2021. The platform will deliver unparalleled performance and capabilities for professional visual computing workloads such as ray traced rendering, high-performance virtual workstations, simulation, 3D design, VR, and virtual production.

For example, artists and creators can interact with complex scenes and models in real time with ray-traced lighting. Production processes can be accelerated with faster batch rendering, enabling multiple staff members to work collaboratively on the same data in real time.

And these use cases can be accomplished while also simplifying deployment and reducing operational costs using the same virtual desktop software that our mutual customers already use to provide desktop, workstation, and application deployment, protection, security, maintenance, and management.

'54% of HR leaders in our snap poll indicated that poor technology and/or infrastructure for remote working is the biggest barrier to effective remote working' - Gartner

Superior application performance, anywhere and anytime

It has become clear in our current climate that employees who rely on high performance workstations to do their jobs need the ability to access these machines virtually. This need exists across almost every industry and segment, including design engineering, healthcare, education, finance, and more.

Together, Cisco and NVIDIA are delivering unparalleled acceleration and manageability combined with world-class support. Our goal is to help customers turbo-charge their data centers, accelerate insights and outcomes, and innovate for the future.

Interested in learning more?
Visit our joint site here to see how Cisco and NVIDIA are developing solutions to empower your workforce.

We'd love to hear what you think. Ask a Question, Comment Below, and Stay Connected with Cisco Partners on social!

Cisco Partners Social Channels
FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 15:04:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
11:05aCISCO  : and NVIDIA Transform Disruption into Innovation
PU
11:05aCISCO  : Inside Cisco's performance in the 2020 MITRE Engenuity ATT&CK® Evaluati..
PU
09:31aCISCO SYSTEMS, INC. - INVESTING IN A : Cisco Foundation adds new focus on climat..
AQ
08:04aCISCO  : Monitoring your indoor IoT environment – Cisco DNA Spaces IoT Ser..
PU
08:04aCISCO  : Inspiring a More Sustainable Future
PU
04/21NVIDIA  : Unveils A30, A10 Graphics Processing Units for Enterprise Servers
MT
04/21CISCO  : Downloading an app for virtual care? Now there is a better way.
PU
04/21CISCO  : at Red Hat Summit 2021
PU
04/21CISCO  : The Need for Continuous and Dynamic Threat Modeling
PU
04/21CISCO  : AppDynamics Expands Global Software-as-a-Service Offering With Five New..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 292 M - -
Net income 2021 10 467 M - -
Net cash 2021 16 733 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 2,78%
Capitalization 219 B 219 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,11x
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 100%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 53,50 $
Last Close Price 51,93 $
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,02%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Maria Martinez EVP, Chief Operating & Customer Experience Officer
Mark D. Chandler Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.16.04%218 646
ERICSSON AB23.52%47 696
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.5.33%44 145
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.9.66%31 376
NOKIA OYJ12.01%23 958
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.8.90%23 627
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ