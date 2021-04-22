Cisco : and NVIDIA Transform Disruption into Innovation

Almost every aspect of business has been impacted from some form of disruption. For instance, our work has changed so much we now find ourselves operating from just about anywhere. We live in a digital-first world with a new normal that is likely to stay with us into the foreseeable future.

Disruption isn't always a bad thing. It can also motivate and feed the necessity for innovation and invention. The pandemic forced businesses to become more agile and adaptive, as they sought new ways to securely enable employees to work remotely, while also striving to improve productivity. In support of this customer need, Cisco and NVIDIA have continued our legacy of finding new ways to innovate together.

Cisco @ NVIDIA Virtual GTC

Last week, Cisco sponsored NVIDIA's global virtual GTC event. During the week, attendees had the opportunity to hear from our experts on how NVIDIA innovation, coupled with Cisco technology, delivers the business outcomes organizations need. During our three speaker sessions, we spoke to new ways to design workflows, power next-generation virtual workstation experiences and fast-track Federal IT transformation. These sessions, are available now on-demand and are accessible for free here.

Reconnecting a Remote Workforce for Design Collaboration​

Accelerating Your Graphics Requirements to Expand Virtual Desktop Coverage

Harnessing the Power of AI/ML for Federal Customers

Amplifying virtual workstation performance

One example of the innovation resulting from Cisco and NVIDIA co-engineering efforts is the Virtual Workstation. This solution combines Cisco UCS® and HyperFlex™ systems with NVIDIA T4, NVIDIA Quadro RTX® 6000, and NVIDIA RTX® 8000 GPUs, together with NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation (vWS) software. Essentially, these Virtual Workstations bring high-powered graphics into virtual desktop infrastructure - without compromising graphic application response. The result: Employees can work remotely on highly complex and graphics intensive applications.

Innovation continues with the release of the new NVIDIA A40 GPU, slated for shipping in Q3 2021. The NVIDIA A40 GPU is based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. The world's most powerful datacenter GPU has 3 display ports on a PCI Express Gen 4 doubling bandwidth and data transfer speeds for data intensive tasks like AI, data science and 3D Design. NVIDIA A40 will be supported on Cisco UCS M6 C240/245C and Hyperflex 240C/245C M6, available in the third quarter of FY2021. The platform will deliver unparalleled performance and capabilities for professional visual computing workloads such as ray traced rendering, high-performance virtual workstations, simulation, 3D design, VR, and virtual production.

For example, artists and creators can interact with complex scenes and models in real time with ray-traced lighting. Production processes can be accelerated with faster batch rendering, enabling multiple staff members to work collaboratively on the same data in real time.

And these use cases can be accomplished while also simplifying deployment and reducing operational costs using the same virtual desktop software that our mutual customers already use to provide desktop, workstation, and application deployment, protection, security, maintenance, and management.

'54% of HR leaders in our snap poll indicated that poor technology and/or infrastructure for remote working is the biggest barrier to effective remote working' - Gartner

Superior application performance, anywhere and anytime

It has become clear in our current climate that employees who rely on high performance workstations to do their jobs need the ability to access these machines virtually. This need exists across almost every industry and segment, including design engineering, healthcare, education, finance, and more.

Together, Cisco and NVIDIA are delivering unparalleled acceleration and manageability combined with world-class support. Our goal is to help customers turbo-charge their data centers, accelerate insights and outcomes, and innovate for the future.

Interested in learning more?

Visit our joint site here to see how Cisco and NVIDIA are developing solutions to empower your workforce.

