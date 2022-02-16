Log in
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco raises annual earnings forecast, announces $15 billion in share buybacks

02/16/2022 | 04:54pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A man passes under a Cisco logo at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

(Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc on Wednesday raised its full-year earnings forecast and reported quarterly revenue above expectations on strong demand for its enterprise communication tools and 5G gear. Shares of the company rose about 5% in extended trading after the networking giant announced a $15 billion increase to its stock repurchase program.

The company, which sells routers, switches, security services and software products, has been heavily investing in its cloud offerings to keep up with the pandemic-fueled surge in demand for its videoconferencing platform Webex, virtual private network and cybersecurity products.

"We continue to see incredibly strong demand across our portfolio... Our robust order strength, record backlog and double-digit growth in annual recurring revenue position us well to deliver growth," Chief Executive Officer Chuck Robbins said.

The company is also making new deals and acquisitions to build its software business as the scope for a hybrid-work model grows.

It's reportedly making a $20 billion bid for Splunk Inc, which makes software for searching and monitoring big data gathered from various sources such as websites, applications and devices.

"(The buyback) perhaps signals that Splunk is not going to happen because if they're giving $15 billion back, I would think they're not going to spend $20 billion on a company," said Scott Raynovich, principal analyst at Futuriom.

Cisco forecast fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings between $3.41 and $3.46 per share, compared with its prior projection of $3.38 and $3.45.

Revenue is expected to grow between 5.5% and 6.5%, tighter than its prior forecast of 5% to 7%.

For the second-quarter revenue rose about 6% to $12.72 billion, above estimates of $12.65 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

On an adjusted basis, Cisco earned 84 cents, 3 cents above estimates.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. -0.04% 54.25 Delayed Quote.-14.36%
WISDOMTREE CLOUD COMPUTING UCITS ETF - ACC - USD -1.75% 42.9425 Delayed Quote.-15.62%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 743 M - -
Net income 2022 12 260 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 825 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,7x
Yield 2022 2,78%
Capitalization 229 B 229 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
EV / Sales 2023 3,64x
Nbr of Employees 79 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Roland Acra Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-14.36%228 890
ERICSSON16.04%41 619
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-9.61%39 928
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-17.96%37 646
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-5.45%35 223
NOKIA OYJ-11.51%31 644