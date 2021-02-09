Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
02/09 04:00:00 pm
48.5 USD   -0.90%
11:57aCISCO : Q2'21 Gross Margin by Segment XLSX
PU
11:57aCISCO : Q2'21 Income Statements GAAP Reconciliation
PU
11:55aCISCO : Q2'21 Balance Sheet
PU
Cisco revenue declines for fifth straight quarter, shares fall

02/09/2021 | 05:54pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of US networks giant Cisco Systems is seen at their headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris

(Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc on Tuesday reported a decline in revenue for a fifth straight quarter, as enterprise clients spent less on its network infrastructure products for offices due to the rise of remote working.

The dour performance overshadowed a better-than-expected forecast for current-quarter revenue and sent the company's shares 4% lower in extended trading. The stock had risen nearly 8% last week ahead of the results.

Chief Financial Officer Richard Herren said on a call with analysts that the infrastructure platforms unit, whose sales fell 3% in the quarter, took the biggest hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's total revenue fell slightly to $11.96 billion in the second quarter ended Jan. 23, from $12.01 billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a figure of $11.92 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, the remote working trend boosted demand for the company's videoconferencing platform Webex, virtual private network AnyConnect and cybersecurity products.

Revenue from the company's services business rose 2% to $3.39 billion.

Cisco said it expects third-quarter revenue to increase between 3.5% to 5.5%, which implies a range of $12.4 billion to $12.64 billion compared with analysts' estimates of $12.35 billion.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTODESK, INC. 0.56% 304.5 Delayed Quote.0.17%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. -0.90% 48.5 Delayed Quote.9.36%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 0.54% 243.77 Delayed Quote.8.89%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 858 M - -
Net income 2021 10 106 M - -
Net cash 2021 18 339 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,9x
Yield 2021 3,00%
Capitalization 205 B 205 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,82x
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 50,71 $
Last Close Price 48,50 $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Mark D. Chandler Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.8.38%206 797
ERICSSON AB14.20%44 602
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-0.51%40 825
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.7.34%30 945
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.10.16%24 218
NOKIA OYJ12.42%23 950
