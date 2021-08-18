Cisco's Revenue Guidance Ahead of Wall Street Targets

By Maria Armental



Cisco Systems Inc. expects revenue this quarter to increase 7.5% to 9.5%, ahead of Wall Street projections.

The company, considered a proxy for corporate high-tech hardware demand, expects 61 cents to 66 cents a share in first-quarter profit, or 79 cents to 81 cents on an adjusted basis.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect 67 cents a share, or 81 cents on an adjusted basis, with revenue increasing about 7.5% to $12.83 billion.

For the year, Cisco expects a profit of $2.72 to $2.84 a share, or $3.38 to $3.45 a share as adjusted with revenue increasing about 5% to 7%. Analysts had projected an adjusted profit of $3.40 a share and revenue increasing about 4.5% to $51.96 billion.

