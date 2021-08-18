Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Cisco Systems, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cisco's Revenue Guidance Ahead of Wall Street Targets

08/18/2021 | 04:39pm EDT
By Maria Armental

Cisco Systems Inc. expects revenue this quarter to increase 7.5% to 9.5%, ahead of Wall Street projections.

The company, considered a proxy for corporate high-tech hardware demand, expects 61 cents to 66 cents a share in first-quarter profit, or 79 cents to 81 cents on an adjusted basis.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect 67 cents a share, or 81 cents on an adjusted basis, with revenue increasing about 7.5% to $12.83 billion.

For the year, Cisco expects a profit of $2.72 to $2.84 a share, or $3.38 to $3.45 a share as adjusted with revenue increasing about 5% to 7%. Analysts had projected an adjusted profit of $3.40 a share and revenue increasing about 4.5% to $51.96 billion.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-21 1638ET

Analyst Recommendations on CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 721 M - -
Net income 2021 10 482 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 355 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 2,57%
Capitalization 236 B 236 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,48x
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 56,01 $
Average target price 56,79 $
Spread / Average Target 1,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.25.16%236 038
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.37.84%39 691
ERICSSON2.30%38 094
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-10.52%36 817
NOKIA OYJ63.92%34 134
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.25.49%27 973