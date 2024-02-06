Cisco strengthens AI partnership with Nvidia
The offer - particularly aimed at data center operators - includes the integration of Nvidia's latest Tensor Core compute processors into Cisco's new M7 server range.
At the same time, the Nvidia AI Enterprise platform, Nvidia's operating system that enables companies to create and customize generative AI models, will now be offered in the Cisco catalog.
Referential architectures can thus be set up using CVD (Cisco Validated Design) to simplify the development of AI 'clusters' of all sizes, whether in virtualized or containerized environments.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction