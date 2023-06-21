By Denny Jacob

Cisco Systems on Wednesday said it will purchase performance analytics company Accedian from private equity firm Bridge Growth Partners.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of Cisco's fiscal 2024, which begins July 30.

The networking-equipment giant in a blog post said Accedian's service assurance portfolio, coupled with its own portfolio, will enable Cisco to bring solutions to its service provider customers. The Accedian team will join the data center and provider connectivity organization within Cisco Networking, said Kevin Wollenweber in the blog.

