Cisco to acquire open cloud expert Isovalent

December 21, 2023 at 10:36 am EST Share

Cisco announced on Thursday its intention to acquire Isovalent, a company specializing in open source applications for the cloud, with a view to strengthening its cloud computing activities.



In a press release, the networking equipment giant explains that Isovalent, a Swiss-American company, contributed to the development of eBPF technology, which enables network performance monitoring under Linux.



Isovalent is also behind the design of Cilium, a 100% cloud-based tool for managing and securing networks.



The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Cisco said it expects to close the transaction during the third quarter of its 2023/2024 fiscal year, i.e. between February and April.



