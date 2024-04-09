Cisco: tops the Dow on positive comments from Deutsche Bank

Cisco stood out on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, reacting to positive comments from Deutsche Bank, which decided to make the network equipment manufacturer's stock a "buy idea".



Just over half an hour after opening, the California-based group's shares gained 1.4%, topping a Dow Jones index down 0.1% at the same time.



The intermediary highlights the depressed market sentiment surrounding the stock, following two target revisions, as well as its cheap valuation, which shows a 35% discount to the S&P 500 index.



Deutsche Bank points out that the stock is currently trading on a PER of 12x for 2025, compared with 19x for the S&P, a level 35% below its historical average.



While noting that the Splunk acquisition is not a game-changer, the analyst believes that the deal could hold a few pleasant surprises, and is positive ahead of the June investor meeting, prompting him to slightly raise his price target on the stock from €51 to €52.



