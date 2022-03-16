Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CiscoChat: Join Cisco experts as they discuss the latest network innovations driving next generation workspaces

03/16/2022 | 11:08am EDT
The office is no longer a place you go, it's where you are. As a result, IT departments are building their networks to support a hybrid work model that ensures the delivery of applications and experiences and supports safe and sustainable workplaces both outside and inside the office.

Be sure to join us for a live #CiscoChat on March 24th at 10:00 a.m. PT where we'll have Cisco experts discussing the latest solutions from Cisco that empower users with unparalleled connectivity and security needed in today's hybrid environments. We'll also take a deep dive into network infrastructure and how the new Cisco Catalyst 9136 Wi-Fi 6E access points and 9000X series switches provide the power, scale, and efficiency needed to support hybrid work.

  • How IT can make hybrid work, work with smart, sustainable workspaces
  • How to enable safe and secure work from anywhere with wireless networking innovations
  • How Cisco's latest solutions allow you to deploy a powerful platform to meet the bandwidth, speed, scale, and power required for today's hybrid work

#CiscoChat on March 24th at 10:00 a.m. PT

Additional Resources:

Learn more about Cisco Wireless

Check out Cisco's latest switching innovations

See how Cisco can help support hybrid work model

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 15:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 848 M - -
Net income 2022 12 242 M - -
Net cash 2022 13 557 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 2,70%
Capitalization 231 B 231 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
EV / Sales 2023 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 79 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 55,60 $
Average target price 64,33 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Roland Acra Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-12.26%230 972
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-17.29%37 802
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-15.71%37 279
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-18.20%30 399
NOKIA OYJ-16.41%28 820
ERICSSON-16.69%28 755