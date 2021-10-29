Data-driven Decision Making in Retail

Technology as an Enabler

Rather than regard technology as an additional burden to the workload, look at technology as an enabler that streamlines the work for everyone in the store. Retailers can use technology to separate objective monitoring from the decisions that require a subjective assessment of what's happening. For example, if the temperature in a grocery-store cooler has been increasing for the last three hours and the door to the cooler is closed properly, the problem is very likely the compressor on the cooler. The

department manager may not notice a slowly increasing temperature in a single cooler, but a retailer can use monitoring technology to constantly track the temperature in every cooler, freezer, and hot table in the store. Even better, when a situation like this occurs, technology can automatically notify maintenance to check on the cooler and task an associate with removing product from the unit to prevent loss from spoilage. Freeing retail workers from objective tasks like monitoring temperatures in coolers allows them to focus attention on decisions that require training and experience. Video analytics can also help management be more strategic, by providing them with operational metrics like how many customers are in the store or where they are dwelling. Having this information at their fingertips helps management determine when to open additional check-out lanes or pull people from inventory tasks in the back-of-house to help customers. These same capabilities can help managers identify unsafe conditions, deviation from defined processes, and other situations that previously required a manager's physical presence to observe.

You can't fix what you can't see