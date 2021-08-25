Log in
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Demystifying fiber cable infrastructure, with Brian Kelly: Cisco Optics Podcast Episode 11 notes

08/25/2021 | 01:11pm EDT
Episode 11 of the Cisco Optics Podcast is now posted! See below for episode notes.

Cisco Optics Podcast Episode 11

Cisco Optics Podcast Episode 11. Demystifying fiber cable infrastructure, with Brian Kelly. Part 3 of 6.

If you search on 'data center' you'll find many images that show rows and rows of equipment racks. The network gear in these racks need to be physically connected to each other, and that's where pluggable optic transceivers come in. But you also need to connect the transceivers together with fiber optic cables. That cabling infrastructure can get pretty complicated, especially in larger deployments. In Episode 11, we continue a conversation with Brian Kelly, a fiber cabling infrastructure expert at Panduit. In this third part of our six-part conversation we hear all about optical insertion loss and the importance of cleaning fiber connectors.

- Pat Chou, Cisco Optics Product Manager

Brian L. Kelly joined Panduit in 2012. In 2014 he joined Corporate R&D as a Solution Architect. Prior to joining Panduit, he worked for 14 years in the Telecommunications and Data Center Colocation industries. Currently, Brian manages Panduit's Network Architecture team, which develops Reference Architecture content for the Data Center and Enterprise businesses. In addition, he manages the Panduit Labs Network, which provides secure connectivity and resources to their labs in Tinley Park, IL.

Brian has written well over twenty technical papers that have been published on the Panduit website, as well as partner websites. Brian owns a Bachelor's Degree from Illinois State University and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Keller Graduate School of Management.

Related links

Panduit cabling guides for Cisco optics
Cisco Optics-to-Device Compatibility Matrix
Cisco Optics-to-Optics Interoperability Matrix
Cisco Optics Product Information

Listen to Episode 11

Timestamps

2:19 Optical insertion loss
5:17 Dirty connectors
8:55 Dust on MPO vs LC
10:50 Dirt on the side of the ferrule
12:01 Patch cord insertion loss
13:25 Total insertion loss of a link

Music credits

Sunny Morning by FSM Team
Upbeat by Mixaund

Additional resources

Cisco Optics landing page: cisco.com/go/optics
Cisco Optics Podcast
Cisco Optics blogs (subscribe)
Cisco Optics YouTube playlist

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 17:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
