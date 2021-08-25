Demystifying fiber cable infrastructure, with Brian Kelly: Cisco Optics Podcast Episode 11 notes

Episode 11 of the Cisco Optics Podcast is now posted! See below for episode notes.

Cisco Optics Podcast Episode 11

Cisco Optics Podcast Episode 11. Demystifying fiber cable infrastructure, with Brian Kelly. Part 3 of 6.

If you search on 'data center' you'll find many images that show rows and rows of equipment racks. The network gear in these racks need to be physically connected to each other, and that's where pluggable optic transceivers come in. But you also need to connect the transceivers together with fiber optic cables. That cabling infrastructure can get pretty complicated, especially in larger deployments. In Episode 11, we continue a conversation with Brian Kelly, a fiber cabling infrastructure expert at Panduit. In this third part of our six-part conversation we hear all about optical insertion loss and the importance of cleaning fiber connectors.

- Pat Chou, Cisco Optics Product Manager

Brian L. Kelly joined Panduit in 2012. In 2014 he joined Corporate R&D as a Solution Architect. Prior to joining Panduit, he worked for 14 years in the Telecommunications and Data Center Colocation industries. Currently, Brian manages Panduit's Network Architecture team, which develops Reference Architecture content for the Data Center and Enterprise businesses. In addition, he manages the Panduit Labs Network, which provides secure connectivity and resources to their labs in Tinley Park, IL.

Brian has written well over twenty technical papers that have been published on the Panduit website, as well as partner websites. Brian owns a Bachelor's Degree from Illinois State University and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Keller Graduate School of Management.

Panduit cabling guides for Cisco optics

Cisco Optics-to-Device Compatibility Matrix

Cisco Optics-to-Optics Interoperability Matrix

Cisco Optics Product Information

Listen to Episode 11



Timestamps

2:19 Optical insertion loss

5:17 Dirty connectors

8:55 Dust on MPO vs LC

10:50 Dirt on the side of the ferrule

12:01 Patch cord insertion loss

13:25 Total insertion loss of a link

Music credits

Sunny Morning by FSM Team

Upbeat by Mixaund

