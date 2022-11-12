Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
44.79 USD   -1.91%
11/12Election denier loses secretary of state race in Nevada
RE
11/11Cisco Systems Could Meet Street View For Fiscal Q1 With Push From Backlogs, Constrained Supply, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
11/11Global markets live: SoftBank, Toshiba, Cisco, Apple, AstraZeneca...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Election denier loses secretary of state race in Nevada

11/12/2022 | 09:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Nevada's Republican secretary of state candidate Jim Marchant speaks during an interview with Reuters, in West Palm Beach

(Reuters) - Jim Marchant, a former Nevada state assemblyman who opposed the certification of President Joe Biden's election win in the state in 2020, was defeated in his race to become Nevada's secretary of state, Edison Research projected on Saturday.

Democrat Cisco Aguilar won the secretary of state race in Nevada, defeating Marchant, according to Edison Research.

In Nevada, the secretary of state does not have the power to certify election results, but can set and enforce election rules.

Nevada is a swing state that could play an important role in determining the outcome of the 2024 presidential election. Former President Donald Trump has hinted that he is planning to run for president again.

Marchant lost a race for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020. He sued to overturn that result, claiming without evidence that he had been the victim of fraud, but his lawsuit was unsuccessful.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Makini Brice; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
11/12Election denier loses secretary of state race in Nevada
RE
11/11Cisco Systems Could Meet Street View For Fiscal Q1 With Push From Backlogs, Constrained..
MT
11/11Global markets live: SoftBank, Toshiba, Cisco, Apple, AstraZeneca...
MS
11/11US Tech Group Cisco Systems to Establish Chip Design Center in Spain
MT
11/10General Dynamics Information Technology Forms 5G and Edge Accelerator Coalition with AW..
CI
11/10Cisco Systems Plans to launch Semiconductor Chip Design Center in Spain
MT
11/10Cisco to open new chip design center in Barcelona, Spain says
RE
11/10Cisco : Q&A – Factors to consider when implementing Zero Trust and SASE (Secure Acce..
PU
11/09Powering Homes, Igniting Futures : The ECOCA Solar Cooker
PU
11/09Opengear Forges Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro Spain
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 54 103 M - -
Net income 2023 12 068 M - -
Net cash 2023 16 609 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,2x
Yield 2023 3,45%
Capitalization 184 B 184 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,09x
EV / Sales 2024 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 83 300
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 44,79 $
Average target price 55,30 $
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Kip Compton CTO, SVP, Strategy & Operations
Fletcher Previn Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-29.32%183 906
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-8.16%41 722
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-10.57%39 281
NOKIA OYJ-17.45%26 607
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-25.84%24 704
ERICSSON-36.49%20 424