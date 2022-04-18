Farewell: 13 Lessons I've Learned in 13 Years at Cisco

Exactly 13 years ago, I began a 6-month contract at Cisco. I had no expectations and only one hope- to learn. Looking back, I'm reminded of the many lessons I've learned in my 13-year tenure, am profoundly grateful for the people and experiences who served as my teachers:

Invest time in getting to know yourself- your strengths, your "weaknesses," under what conditions you thrive, how you respond in various situations, your conflict modes, your personality type, your priorities and especially your biases (we all have them including unconscious biases). Leverage this knowledge to work towards becoming the person you want to be as well as setting yourself up for success. For example, I'm an introvert. Most people find this shocking given my passion for transparency and communication. Knowing that I'm an introvert is critical to my success. For example, I've learned that I connect best with an audience if I can have at least an hour of quiet, alone time before I go on stage in front of thousands of people. Seek out, or create, diverse teams. By "diverse," I'm not solely referring to people who don't look like you (as people of different genders and/or races do); I'm also referring to people whose brains process information differently, such as those who are neuroatypical (not neurotypical) or neurodiverse. People who think differently, who have dissimilar values and lived experiences enrich a team and create the conditions under which everyone can play to their own strengths. Think of yourself as part of a sports team- if you're a catcher (as I was), advocate for the conditions that let you be the greatest catcher you can be. And if you notice that one of your teammates would make a phenomenal pitcher, speak up! Ask for constructive criticism. Thank people who have the courage to give you tough love. It will be hard, maybe even painful, to hear that you have a blind spot or a skill that "needs improvement," but it's even harder, and extremely frustrating, to unknowingly work against yourself and feel like you keep running into the same wall over and over again. Seek out mentors and mentees who have vastly different perspectives on the business or how they approach it. Learn from individuals who think differently from you. Ask these people how they'd handle various situations and why, what they think about a particular topic and why. If your mentor or mentee reports into a different business unit, become a sponge. Ignite your own neurogenesis. Really listening to other people will broaden your perspective more than you can possibly imagine. If you're really courageous, ask someone who "rubs you the wrong way" to mentor you. One of the best mentors I ever had was a former Marine Corps Drill Sergeant whom I found extremely intimidating. Be present. Our brains aren't built to multitask; you have to choose where to focus your attention. It isn't easy to do at first, but with practice, you'll find that paying attention to one conversation, person, or task at a time leads you to deeper understanding and insights. Accept your imperfections, forgive yourself for your errors, and most importantly, learn from your mistakes. Challenge yourself to share your mistakes with others so they can learn from them, too. Your vulnerability will create a safe space for your colleagues to share their mistakes, and learnings, too. Together, you'll learn and grow together- while becoming closer as a team. Never stop learning. About what? Whatever interests you. For example, today I learned that it's OK to end sentences with prepositions. Continuing your education, whether formally or informally, will only strengthen the path towards your career aspirations as you become more knowledgeable in the area(s) that excite you. Share interesting things you learn in whichever mode you're most comfortable (conversation, blog, etc.) so when opportunities arise in that area, your coworkers know to reach out to you. If valuable work needs to be done and no one is tasked with doing it in the company today, consider creating a new job or proposing that a new role be created. Workforce innovation has been crucial to Data & Analytics' evolution. At LinkedIn, DJ Patil and his team used analytics to name the role we now know as "Data Scientist." And, if you've made it this far, you're probably thinking that I'm Cisco's 1st Chief Data & Analytics Evangelist. Distinguish between task conflict and personal conflict. It can be easy to feel like someone is attacking you when they criticize your work, but typically, that person is just trying to help you and the rest of the team (that they are also a member of) perform at its best. Think of your ideas or work product like a gift that you present to your manager, stakeholders, or whomever. When someone tell you that idea or work product can be improved, it's akin to saying "maybe this gift would look better with a bow" or "since we're shipping this present, maybe we should use thick wrapping paper and remove the bow, because it could get squished." Develop mindfulness. Treat your mental health as equally important as your physical health- because it is. Ask a lot of questions. No matter where you are in your career, asking questions will fill the gaps in your knowledge and help you achieve goals faster than "faking it 'till you make it" (on that note, please don't fake it). This is especially important for leaders- when you ask a lot of questions, you demonstrate that while you don't expect everyone to know everything (no one does), you do value authenticity. You will encounter difficult situations; don't be afraid to ask for help. Consider replacing the word "escalate" (which has developed a negative connotation) in your vocabulary with the word "elevate" (which has a positive connotation). Solving a difficult problem frequently involves elevating the issue so your leadership can take the appropriate action(s), such as providing you with additional resources. And if you suspect that a problem is on the horizon, inform your manager before it becomes an issue so they can prepare as best as possible. A team's Psychology Safety is as important as team members physical safety.

To paraphrase a fantastic book/movie, "So Long, and Thanks for All the [Phish…ing e-mails]."

