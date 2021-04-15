Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems, Inc.    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Fellow technology marketers: It's time to focus on connecting.

04/15/2021 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It can sometimes be easy to forget our role as technology marketers.

As we get caught in the demands of our marketing strategies, constant meetings and measuring the impact of what we do, we can lose sight of the fact that, at the end of the day, our job is about connecting - whether that be with our customers, partners or stakeholders.

Finding the best way to engage with our key audiences allows us to better connect with them and build stronger, more enduring relationships based upon trust and loyalty.

Community connection

Building a sense of community is key to this in the twenty-first century.

For the previous one-hundred years, community was a traditional, physical location close to your home. Fast-forward to today, and the idea of community is now far more connected to your identity based upon your likes, interests or profession - something that you choose to be a part of with like-minded peers and individuals.

And in our digital-first world, these communities are very much online.

Online communities have become the de-facto interaction for connecting and communicating. Somewhere to build relationships, increase knowledge and share experiences. A sense of the community spirit of old, in a digital world.

Giving our partner marketers a Voice

This is why I am so proud to say that after the award-winning success of our customer advocacy platform called The Cisco Gateway, we are very proud to introduce our new digital marketing community built specifically for our partner marketers: Marketing Velocity Voice.

Voice is a digital space to network and connect, elevate marketing practices, and accelerate demand generation - together. Enabling our partner marketers to be their best selves, through community.

Alongside reimagining the way partner marketers interact with each other and with us, every day, Voice is a way of becoming more transparent and forging much deeper connections with our partner marketers. A community that creates a true value exchange.

No conversation should be simply one-sided. And by creating a platform where our partners can discuss, learn and grow, we're secure in the knowledge we are truly giving our partners a voice.

It brings perspective and a breath of fresh air to how we do things. But above all, it's set to redefine how we engage with our partner marketers.

And I for one can't wait to hear their voices more.

Cisco Partner Marketers can sign-up* for Marketing Velocity Voice NOW!

*Single sign on (SSO) required

We'd love to hear what you think. Ask a Question, Comment Below, and Stay Connected with Cisco Partners on social!

Cisco Partners Social Channels
FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 15:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
11:08aFELLOW TECHNOLOGY MARKETERS : It's time to focus on connecting.
PU
09:13aCISCO  : Your workforce is ready – but is your workplace?
PU
05:03aCISCO  : Launches Digitization Program in South Korea to Accelerate Digital Tran..
AQ
04/14CISCO  : 2021 – The year of the Smart Building
PU
04/14LIFE AFTER AGILE : Preparing Manufacturers for What Comes Next
PU
04/14CISCO  : AppDynamics) Named a Leader for Ninth Time in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadra..
BU
04/14CISCO  : NFL selects Cisco as official technology partner
AQ
04/14CISCO  : Brand Protection and Refresh Team Up
PU
04/14CISCO  : Innovations Showcase at F5 Agility 2021
PU
04/14SECURING INDUSTRIAL NETWORKS : it's a journey
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 279 M - -
Net income 2021 10 440 M - -
Net cash 2021 17 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 2,84%
Capitalization 217 B 217 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,05x
EV / Sales 2022 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 100%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 52,57 $
Last Close Price 51,37 $
Spread / Highest target 24,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Maria Martinez EVP, Chief Operating & Customer Experience Officer
Mark D. Chandler Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.14.79%216 873
ERICSSON AB19.48%45 958
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.5.92%44 125
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.10.17%31 729
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.7.54%23 851
NOKIA OYJ11.16%23 655
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ