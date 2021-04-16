History of Pluggable Optics Continued: Cisco Optics Podcast Episode 2 Notes

Cisco Optics Podcast Episode 2
How did we go from 1G to 400G? The history of pluggable optics, a conversation with Ray Nering, part 2 of 4.
Have you ever wondered why pluggable optics exist? Have you ever wondered what acronyms like QSFP, LR4, FEC, and PAM4 actually mean? In this episode I continue my conversation with my colleague Ray Nering.
He explains to me how a lot of these came to be, starting from the days of 1Gb GBIC all the way up to today's 400Gb QSFP-DD. This is the second part of a four-episode conversation with Ray. In this episode we get into 10Gb pluggables and the drivers of next generation technology.
- Pat Chou, Cisco Optics Product Manager
Ray Nering is a colleague of mine in the Cisco Optics product management group and over the years has held senior management positions at other companies in the optics space, such as AT&T Microelectronics, Lucent, JDSU, Agere, Optium, and Lightwire.
Listen to Episode 2
Timestamps
02:05 Early 10G pluggables
09:17 When 10G SFP+ emerged
11:25 40G QSFP+ leverages 10G SERDES
14:50 Data center as industry driver
20:50 Next generation technology drivers
