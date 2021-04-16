Log in
History of Pluggable Optics Continued: Cisco Optics Podcast Episode 2 Notes

04/16/2021 | 01:23pm EDT
Cisco Optics Podcast Episode 2

How did we go from 1G to 400G? The history of pluggable optics, a conversation with Ray Nering, part 2 of 4.

Have you ever wondered why pluggable optics exist? Have you ever wondered what acronyms like QSFP, LR4, FEC, and PAM4 actually mean? In this episode I continue my conversation with my colleague Ray Nering.

He explains to me how a lot of these came to be, starting from the days of 1Gb GBIC all the way up to today's 400Gb QSFP-DD. This is the second part of a four-episode conversation with Ray. In this episode we get into 10Gb pluggables and the drivers of next generation technology.
- Pat Chou, Cisco Optics Product Manager

Ray Nering is a colleague of mine in the Cisco Optics product management group and over the years has held senior management positions at other companies in the optics space, such as AT&T Microelectronics, Lucent, JDSU, Agere, Optium, and Lightwire.

Listen to Episode 2

Timestamps

02:05 Early 10G pluggables
09:17 When 10G SFP+ emerged
11:25 40G QSFP+ leverages 10G SERDES
14:50 Data center as industry driver
20:50 Next generation technology drivers

Music credits

Sunny Morning by FSM Team
Upbeat by Mixaund

Additional resources

Cisco Optics Blogs

Cisco Optics YouTube Playlist

Cisco Optics Web Page

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 17:22:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
