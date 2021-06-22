Log in
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/22 01:41:23 pm
52.905 USD   -0.52%
ISTELive 2021: Know Before You Go

06/22/2021 | 01:17pm EDT
This June 26th-30th, I can't wait to connect with thousands of educators, administrators, technologists, and students to work together to design a new learning landscape. ISTELive 2021 offers us an exciting opportunity to gather for a week of learning, discussing, and problem solving. Not to mention, comradery: a chance to celebrate how we've made it through this wild last year, and to dream big for the future.

At Cisco, we're dedicated to helping you grow with the future of education. Whether it's by appreciating teachers and being there for them socially and emotionally, focusing on professional development and lesson plan material, or ensuring a secure school experience for all, we have our educators' backs.

We're excited to connect with you at ISTELive 2021 and build a bridge to the future of education together. Join us in live Webex sessions featuring teachers, industry leaders, learning partners, and Cisco education specialists to talk about the latest challenges and solutions facing schools today.

Our featured Sessions at ISTELive include:

Educators in Action

During the educator sessions, hear how teachers or school leaders navigated the last year with technology at their side. Plus, get a look at where leading schools are headed into the future, and ask tips about how they'll get there.

Learning Partner Sessions

Hear from our educational partners about resources, tools, and programs designed to supplement your classroom. Learn about programs that will allow you to infuse social-emotional learning into academics, connect with families with two-way translated communication, and lead virtual games, like a fun new way to play capture the flag.

Cisco Solutions Sessions

Join us as we explore how Cisco technology is helping bridge students and teachers in the new hybrid learning classroom. We'll also share the latest technologies and resources to make sure every student is secure: physically and digitally. We are dedicated to ensuring you can engage meaningfully and securely with every student, whether in-person or virtual. Plus, we'll share resources on free professional development tools.

Learn more about our featured sessions and view the detailed schedule on our event website. Plus - attend 3 Cisco sessions and receive a Cisco mug and be entered for your chance to win a pair of Apple AirPods!

See you soon at ISTELIVE 2021!

Register Today.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 17:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 721 M - -
Net income 2021 10 480 M - -
Net cash 2021 13 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 2,71%
Capitalization 224 B 224 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,24x
EV / Sales 2022 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 53,18 $
Average target price 56,42 $
Spread / Average Target 6,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.18.84%224 111
ERICSSON AB11.04%42 231
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-8.77%38 039
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.24.26%35 852
NOKIA OYJ37.51%29 118
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.27.16%28 201