ISTELive 2021: Know Before You Go

This June 26th-30th, I can't wait to connect with thousands of educators, administrators, technologists, and students to work together to design a new learning landscape. ISTELive 2021 offers us an exciting opportunity to gather for a week of learning, discussing, and problem solving. Not to mention, comradery: a chance to celebrate how we've made it through this wild last year, and to dream big for the future.

At Cisco, we're dedicated to helping you grow with the future of education. Whether it's by appreciating teachers and being there for them socially and emotionally, focusing on professional development and lesson plan material, or ensuring a secure school experience for all, we have our educators' backs.

We're excited to connect with you at ISTELive 2021 and build a bridge to the future of education together. Join us in live Webex sessions featuring teachers, industry leaders, learning partners, and Cisco education specialists to talk about the latest challenges and solutions facing schools today.

Our featured Sessions at ISTELive include:

Educators in Action

During the educator sessions, hear how teachers or school leaders navigated the last year with technology at their side. Plus, get a look at where leading schools are headed into the future, and ask tips about how they'll get there.

Learning Partner Sessions

Hear from our educational partners about resources, tools, and programs designed to supplement your classroom. Learn about programs that will allow you to infuse social-emotional learning into academics, connect with families with two-way translated communication, and lead virtual games, like a fun new way to play capture the flag.

Cisco Solutions Sessions

Join us as we explore how Cisco technology is helping bridge students and teachers in the new hybrid learning classroom. We'll also share the latest technologies and resources to make sure every student is secure: physically and digitally. We are dedicated to ensuring you can engage meaningfully and securely with every student, whether in-person or virtual. Plus, we'll share resources on free professional development tools.

Learn more about our featured sessions and view the detailed schedule on our event website. Plus - attend 3 Cisco sessions and receive a Cisco mug and be entered for your chance to win a pair of Apple AirPods!



See you soon at ISTELIVE 2021!

Register Today.

