Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems, Inc.    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Life After Agile: Preparing Manufacturers for What Comes Next

04/14/2021 | 12:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The COVID-19 pandemic fast-tracked innovation and digital transformation across all industries, but few have been impacted as profoundly as manufacturing. Across the globe, manufacturers were forced to shift their shop-floor operations to meet the development and distribution needs of essential goods and services. Automotive manufacturers, for example, began producing ventilators for hospitals. Others focused on the development of PPE, including facemasks, latex gloves, and hand sanitizer.

These short-term experiences will have long-term impacts. The manufacturing industry was already trending toward a more digital, data-driven future - but that transformation was moving at a somewhat leisurely pace. The popular concept of Agile was once the end goal of a five-year plan for manufacturers. Now, agility has become crucial to short-term survival. Going forward, there will be a blurring of the lines between industry ecosystems as manufacturers and their third-party partners have more access to - and more use for - data than ever before.

Here at Cisco, we are primed to not only help our manufacturing customers navigate this new landscape but ultimately lead by example.

Decades of Manufacturing DNA

Unlike many of today's emerging technology companies and software providers, Cisco has deep roots in traditional manufacturing - after all, we have decades of experience manufacturing networking hardware and infrastructure.

Our history in hardware, paired with Cisco's more recent dominance in the software segment, lets us uniquely understand the needs of today's manufacturers, helping them adjust and evolve amidst the pandemic. It also lets us help them plan and set benchmarks as they define future success.

This growth mindset fueled by transformation has led us to win multiple industry awards - including Enterprise Integration Technology Leadership and Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics Leadership. Most recently, I had the honor of receiving the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) Digital Transformation Leadership award.

Merging DX and CX

The 'secret sauce' behind Cisco's success in the manufacturing sector exists in the confluence of Digital Transformation (DX) and Customer Experience (CX). To be truly agile, strong DX investment is a must-have. Companies need to develop an infrastructure that supports cross-industry collaboration, data transparency among partners, real-time analytics and mobility across the entire supply chain, services at the edge, and more. Each step of the way can seem like a massive project in and of itself. On top of this, add an urgent need for enhanced security and an additional layer of AI and automation, and it's easy to understand why some feel overwhelmed.

This year at Hannover Messe, Dan Wiggins, VP of Industry Solutions Group at Cisco, sat down with Domenic Tota, Executive Director of Global Infrastructure Engineering at Estēe Lauder, to discuss how they were able to leverage these technologies and Agile methodologies to build their factory of the future. Tota explained how security remained in the center of their entire DX journey. Estēe Lauder brought tens of thousands of sensors onto an IP network that needed to remain secure end to end - as bringing any industrial system onto an IP network increases the threat factor. Everything from advanced threat monitoring, high availability, and device communication were needed to ensure the project's success.

Aside from the technological feats and massive digital investment required to make such a transformation successful, there's also a crucial need for access to the right talent for the task. Building new platforms and integrating new technologies requires dedicated IT teams with very specialized skill sets. Many manufacturers don't have the existing talent on hand or the resources to build dedicated teams in real time. Cisco's CX services give these manufacturers access to Cisco experts who have the dedicated skills needed to complete any and all aspects of the DX journey.

During the discussion at Hannover Messe, Tota discussed how people remained central to the success of their smart manufacturing transformation. To ensure that their employees were best prepared to meet each project's volatile shifts in demand, a clear governance model was needed to foster an environment of collaboration. Tota explained, 'The technology is the easy part. It's bringing people together that will make us successful.'

The entire session between Wiggins, Tota, and Bosch Executive Vice President & Chief Digital Officer of Mobility Solutions, Bernd Heinrichs is available on-demand:

Watch the keynote session in the Cisco Newsroom

A Trusted Partner

At Cisco, we've been recognized by NAM and other industry-leading organizations because we understand both the DX and CX sides of the innovation equation. We not only have strands of both traditional manufacturing and digital innovation in our corporate DNA, but we also have an award-winning team of CX experts who help simplify the DX journey. Our Customer Experience transformation ensures that we are structured internally and externally to enable and drive our customers' success.

Our ambitions don't stop here. We always seek to leverage our growing expertise in the software and services space, to bring new and emerging technologies to life on our shop floor and throughout the supply chain. Transformation and industry-leading experiences start at home. We're excited for our manufacturing customers and partners to take this leap with us, setting the stage for what today's manufacturers will be able to accomplish tomorrow.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 16:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
12:13pLIFE AFTER AGILE : Preparing Manufacturers for What Comes Next
PU
12:02pCISCO  : AppDynamics) Named a Leader for Ninth Time in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadra..
BU
11:26aCISCO  : NFL selects Cisco as official technology partner
AQ
11:09aCISCO  : Brand Protection and Refresh Team Up
PU
11:07aCISCO  : Innovations Showcase at F5 Agility 2021
PU
10:39aSECURING INDUSTRIAL NETWORKS : it's a journey
PU
09:09aCISCO  : Top-notch collaboration for top-notch athletes
PU
08:21aCISCO  : Telemetry and AI/ML-Driven Wireless Advances
PU
08:21aINTRODUCING THE CISCO SECURITY OUTCO : Small and Midsize Business Edition
PU
07:55aCISCO  : Reimagining the Internet for the Digital Economy
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 275 M - -
Net income 2021 10 476 M - -
Net cash 2021 17 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,8x
Yield 2021 2,82%
Capitalization 218 B 218 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,08x
EV / Sales 2022 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 100%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 52,57 $
Last Close Price 51,66 $
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Maria Martinez EVP, Chief Operating & Customer Experience Officer
Mark D. Chandler Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.15.44%218 097
ERICSSON AB22.47%46 701
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.5.84%44 005
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.10.84%31 922
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.8.18%23 993
NOKIA OYJ10.87%23 510
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ