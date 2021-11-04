Making “Everything Possible” with Marketing Velocity

How many of you remember when Marketing Velocity was just an event?

We brought together a few hundred marketers from around the world with one goal: Connecting and building our partners marketing practices. Then we decided that it wasn't enough. We wanted to help our partners drive demand for their businesses by creating a way to accelerate partners' marketing efforts.

In the spirit of Partner Summit's theme, "Everything Possible" I am excited to share that we are still pushing the boundaries of the limitless possibilities that Marketing Velocity can offer. It is designed to build community amongst our partner marketers and Cisco Partner Marketing Managers, educate and enable partners to build brand, differentiate your business, and drive demand.

Join us in Marketing Velocity Voice where you can engage in conversations with your peers to gain marketing & industry insights, to inspire and to share your ideas, accomplishments, and journeys, and climb the leaderboard to earn great rewards.

Visit Velocity Learning where you will find courses, webinars, trainings, and ebooks developed to modernize your marketing practice & position your business for the future.

Next stop - Marketing Velocity Central, where we provide you with content to build out marketing campaigns including, email and social copy, images, logos and shareable content to drive customer engagement.

This is just the beginning. We've heard your feedback and will continue on our journey of transformation to build an innovative platform to provide cutting edge digital content and a simplified experience.

Coming soon you will be able to

Experience an improved MVC campaign design to help you understand the customer target audience, customer opportunity and the point of entry based on adjacent technologies. Our goal is to provide you with campaigns that will drive the greatest demand and alignment with Cisco with strategies

View functionality and design updates to the Agency Marketplace on MV Central including the ability to have your own marketing agency upload leads and proof of performance on your behalf.

Lastly, have fun while working, earn points in MV Voice for activities to claim prizes executed in MV Learning & MV Central

Stay tuned for more and don't forget to tune into the Partner Summit session titled, "How Sales and Marketing Alignment Drives Faster Profit & Growth" (BIS16)where Luxy Thuraisingham, Head of Global Partner Marketing and Vicki Batka, VP of Sales, APJC will be discussing the revolutionary impact that sales and marketing can have when they work together. You don't want to miss it.

Can't wait for you to join the conversation next week in Marketing Velocity Voice and get access to the New Campaigns launching:

1. Power Hybrid work

2. Partner Program PR Kit

