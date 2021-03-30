Log in
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
Meet the innovators: The inaugural CX Customer Hero Award winners

03/30/2021 | 08:19am EDT
Announcing the first CX Customer Hero Awards winners! The CX Customer Hero Awards celebrate our customers - the changemakers, innovators, and discoverers who have achieved industry-leading and transformational outcomes for their businesses.

Drum roll please…

And the First Round winner of the 2021 CX Customer Hero Awards is:

Westpac Banking Corporation

Westpac, one of Australia's largest banks, partnered with Cisco CX on an ambitious digital transformation plan to modernize its core network and branch infrastructure of more than 900 locations. Now, Westpac has greater visibility into network performance, enabling it to better manage disruptions and risk and has improved agility in response to business requirements. Application performance has dramatically improved and they are delivering 10 times the bandwidth at 50 percent of the previous cost.

Congratulations to Westpac! Your leadership in the industry continues to amaze us. We're looking forward to sharing their story and more with the world very soon - stay tuned!

Calling all heroes

Think you have what it takes as a Cisco CX Customer Hero? Contact Elaine Korn to learn how!

And check out more of our pioneering customers in the CX sessions at this year's Cisco Live:

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 12:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
