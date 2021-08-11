Network analytics: what you can't see you can't control

Where should we begin?

Once upon a time, not so long ago, networking teams got by with basic analytics using SNMP events, syslogs, custom scripts, utilization reports, and simple monitoring tools. How things have changed!!

Where are we headed?

60% of transactions either originate or terminate outside of the private enterprise network.1 The Internet has become the new network core. 40% of enterprise workloads will be on public cloud by 2023.2 Applications and services are disaggregated and distributed across a myriad of private and public cloud and edge environments. 58% of employees will continue to work 8 or more days/month from home and more devices are connecting to your network than ever, multiplying your team's workload.3

And if that wasn't enough your network has become the vital lifeblood of an increasingly digital organization. Is your budget and time to value keeping up?

Enter AIOps.

The future demands the advanced use of data and artificial intelligence to help accelerate and automate operations in this increasingly complex world. According to IDC, 'by 2024, 50% of large enterprises will adopt AIOps solutions for automating major IT system and service management processes.'4

What does this mean for the network?

Given the chance, your network can provide the eyes, ears, and advanced brain to know precisely what's going on. It can provide visibility into how transactions are doing anywhere along its wildly meandering path-and clear guidance on what to do if anything bad is detected or predicted. What do I mean by given the chance? Well, in my mind there are three main elements to a complete network analytics capability that include:

Visibility: Collecting and seeing the data anywhere along the private-public network continuum Insight: Making sense of the data in an intelligent and contextual way, including the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to make the data useful and actionable Action: Applying what's been learned to help activate, prevent, and remediate so that good application experiences are continuously maintained

IT teams are on the path and Gartner predicts that 'by 2024, 50% of network operations teams will be required to re-architect their network monitoring stack, due to the impact of hybrid networking.' 5

Where are IT teams in their journey toward advanced network analytics?

Our own data corroborates Gartner's prediction that IT leaders are recognizing the need for advanced analytics. We surveyed over 2,000 global IT leaders and network strategists for our Global Networking Trends Report on their plans for a more advanced AI-enabled network assurance capability. In our survey, we found that 22% were already well on their way and a massive 72% were planning for it in the next 2 years.

So, how is Cisco helping?

Cisco has adopted an intent-based networking model for network operations, which builds on a closed-loop model between 'insights' and 'automation' across the full transaction path from user or device to application. That includes analytics capabilities customized to each network domain: access, WAN, and data center & cloud.

This is facilitated by open platforms that each deliver network insights and automation: Cisco DNA Center, Cisco Meraki, Cisco vManage, and Cisco Nexus Dashboard. But we've gone one vital step further by integrating the internet and cloud network visibility capabilities of Cisco ThousandEyes to ensure true end-to-end visibility in a world where the internet has become the network core.

How can you benefit?

By taking a holistic approach with Cisco Network Analytics offerings, you can expect these results.

[Link]

What now?

In the end, it's all about delivering the best application experience. Consider your application needs, priorities and align your network analytics strategies. Cisco partners and services are in a great position to help.

I'd urge you to learn more about the most comprehensive network analytics portfolio in the industry. Bookmark our landing page so you can always be up to date with the latest network analytics innovations. And as always, I'd love to hear your feedback below.

Check out our Cisco Networking video channel

Subscribe to the Networking blog

Footnotes:

1 The 2020 McKinsey Global Payments Report, Oct 2020

2 Gartner Predicts the Future of Cloud and Edge Infrastructure, 2021

3 Cisco Global Workforce Survey: The Rise of the Hybrid Workplace Report, Oct 2020

4 IDC FutureScape Webcast: Worldwide Artificial Intelligence 2021 Predictions

5 Gartner Market Guide for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics, 5 March 2020

Share: