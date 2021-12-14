Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Network as a Service: Is it the new formula network engineers are looking for?

12/14/2021 | 01:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Refocusing IT's role on business-enabling projects

I caught up with a friend recently who wanted to discuss his career. He is now a senior IT manager and likes his company. Nice culture, great compensation, and competitive benefits. But he was also quick to point out that something was missing. He doesn't feel challenged in his current role and he's absolutely bored. His skills, experience, and knowledge are barely being tapped, so naturally he's looking around for other opportunities.

It's not uncommon in IT organizations for engineers to continue growing in their expertise and yet find themselves taking on an increasing number of lower-level tasks. This can happen for a variety of reasons, notably via the growing complexity of managing networks. And it's even exacerbated when organizational leaders are hamstrung by budget constraints and the inability to add resources. As a result, they default to asking their highly skilled network engineers to take on more.

It's certainly not an optimal state to be in, and it is why IT leaders are rethinking not only how they retain talent, but also how they maximize the talent and expertise of their engineers and get the most value from their teams. This transition has been underway in recent years. IT leaders are shifting their business models from their networking organizations being a cost center to a strategic business-enabler. In order for their teams to take on new networking projects today, ROI plays a much bigger role in the go/no-go decision.

This notion of rethinking IT's value stood out in thein-depth interviewswe conductedwith IT leadersas part of our research forour recent 2022 Global Networking Trends Report: The Rise of Network as a Service. We asked them what their reasons would be for moving to a NaaSmodel, what kinds of staff impacts they might expect, and the operational and financial benefits they were hoping NaaSwould provide. It's clear thatthese IT leaderssee a lot more value in the innovation and new projects their teams can deliver versusbeing bogged down in the day-to-dayminutia of troubleshooting and maintenance.

Taking a closerlook, theglobal networking trends survey also revealed that the challenges organizations are facing are highly correlated with the benefits they hope NaaSwill provide. For example, a thirdof the 1,500 respondents said that one of their top business-relatedchallenges isthe 'ability to quickly accommodate new business applications or line of business projects.' And correspondingly, nearly half (46%)said that'increased IT focus on delivering innovation and business value' is the top benefit they expect from a NaaSsolution.

[Link]

Elevating IT's role

At the end of the day, the best place for an engineer to be is in a role where their expertise is adding value, elevating both their career and their organizationto a new level. We're in the early phases, but Network as a Service be a prime model that lets them do just that. No onewould ask Picasso to spend half his time schedulingthe portrait subjects. Nor wouldhospital management assign a brain surgeon to maintain the operating equipment. In both examples, it certainly wouldn't be management's best decision. The same should be said for our networking organizations. Managements' goal should beto figure out if NaaSis that model that utilizes theirresources wisely and getsthe most value each engineer has to offer, while delivering the required services and service levels.

Resources:

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 18:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
01:38pNETWORK AS A SERVICE : Is it the new formula network engineers are looking for?
PU
12:18pCISCO : Securing Multicloud Environments with Cisco Secure Firewall Threat Defense on Alki..
PU
12:08pCISCO : 99Bridges uses industrial IoT to power sustainability
PU
10:08aCONNECTED ROADWAYS AND INTERSECTIONS : a 4-step journey
PU
08:18aCISCO : From Software Engineer Interns to Cisco Family
PU
08:01aDenali Receives Dual Awards at Cisco Partner Summit 2021
AQ
01:08aCISCO : Protecting against Log4j with Secure Firewall & Secure IPS
PU
12/13CISCO : Bringing Clarity to APIs on Cloud Native Technologies
PU
12/13Wipro Launches Digital Advertising Solution VisionEDGE
MT
12/13HOW CISCO IT IS SOLVING MULTI-CLOUD : a single pane of glass
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 52 744 M - -
Net income 2022 12 236 M - -
Net cash 2022 18 827 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 2,54%
Capitalization 247 B 247 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,33x
EV / Sales 2023 3,99x
Nbr of Employees 79 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 58,61 $
Average target price 62,44 $
Spread / Average Target 6,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Roland Acra Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.30.97%247 194
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.54.82%44 469
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.81.96%40 617
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-12.49%37 402
ERICSSON-3.29%34 573
NOKIA OYJ68.87%33 930