Cisco Closes $28 Billion Acquisition of Splunk, Betting Big on AI

Cisco Systems closed its $28 billion all-cash acquisition of cybersecurity and analytics company Splunk on Monday.

WuXi AppTec's Net Profit Jumps, Reiterates It Doesn't Pose Security Threat

Chinese biotechnology company WuXi AppTec said net profit jumped last year, while reiterating that it doesn't pose a security threat to any country amid worries over a potential U.S. ban.

Crypto Lender Genesis Says Its Liquidation Plan Abides by Bankruptcy Rules

Genesis Global and a majority of its creditors on Monday defended the bankrupt cryptocurrency lender's proposed chapter 11 liquidation plan against objectors including its corporate parent Digital Currency Group.

Ford's Assisted-Driving Technology Under Scrutiny as U.S. Probes Fatal Crash

The NHTSA has opened an investigation into a Texas wreck involving a Mustang Mach-E SUV.

China Evergrande Fraudulently Boosted Sales, Regulator Says

The China Securities Regulatory Commission plans to impose a lifetime ban on the property company's founder, Hui Ka Yan.

Kroger to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Business

The grocery-store chain plans to sell the business to an Elevance Health subsidiary.

Francisco Partners to Acquire Jama Software for $1.2 Billion

The investment firm will buy the company from shareholders including Insight Partners and Madrona Ventures.

Nvidia Unveils Latest Chips at 'AI Woodstock'

CEO Jensen Huang appears with tech luminaries at a packed arena in California.

Tesla's stock rallies as prices for Model Y EVs will increase in April

Tesla's stock closed at a 10-month low last week and has been the S&P 500's worst performer this year.

Ailing EV Maker Fisker to Pause Production for Six Weeks

The company disclosed the stoppage as it continues deal talks with a large automaker and works to keep the business running.

