Cisco Closes $28 Billion Acquisition of Splunk, Betting Big on AI

Cisco Systems closed its $28 billion all-cash acquisition of cybersecurity and analytics company Splunk on Monday.

WuXi AppTec's Net Profit Jumps, Reiterates It Doesn't Pose Security Threat

Chinese biotechnology company WuXi AppTec said net profit jumped last year, while reiterating that it doesn't pose a security threat to any country amid worries over a potential U.S. ban.

Nvidia Unveils Latest Chips at 'AI Woodstock'

The new chips are much faster and larger than their predecessors and are expected to be available later this year. CEO Jensen Huang described how they could be used to train the latest AI models.

Crypto Lender Genesis Says Its Liquidation Plan Abides by Bankruptcy Rules

Genesis Global and a majority of its creditors on Monday defended the bankrupt cryptocurrency lender's proposed chapter 11 liquidation plan against objectors including its corporate parent Digital Currency Group.

Francisco Partners to Acquire Jama Software for $1.2 Billion

The investment firm will buy the company from shareholders including Insight Partners and Madrona Ventures.

Kroger to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Business

The grocery-store chain plans to sell the business to an Elevance Health subsidiary.

Ford's Assisted-Driving Technology Under Scrutiny as U.S. Probes Fatal Crash

The NHTSA has opened an investigation into a Texas wreck involving a Mustang Mach-E SUV.

Ailing EV Maker Fisker to Pause Production for Six Weeks

The company disclosed the stoppage as it continues deal talks with a large automaker and works to keep the business running.

Sports Illustrated Finds Publisher for Print Edition

The brand's owner agreed to a deal with Minute Media, quelling concerns the magazine might stop publishing in print.

Don Lemon Releases Heated Elon Musk Interview on X, YouTube

In the debut episode, Musk and Lemon discussed the X owner's drug use, his thoughts on content moderation and his plans for X.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-19-24 0315ET