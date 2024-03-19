Unilever Plans to Spin Off Ice-Cream Unit, Including Ben & Jerry's

The consumer-goods giant said the plan is part of a wider effort to streamline its operations that could affect around 7,500 jobs.

AstraZeneca Expands Cancer Treatments With Fusion Buy

AstraZeneca is buying Fusion Pharmaceuticals for up to $2.4 billion as part of a plan to accelerate the development of next-generation cancer treatments.

Thyssenkrupp Evaluates Carlyle Bid For Marine Business

Thyssenkrupp has agreed to begin due-diligence procedures for a possible partial sale of its marine systems business to Carlyle.

WuXi AppTec's Net Profit Jumps, Reiterates It Doesn't Pose Security Threat

Chinese biotechnology company WuXi AppTec said net profit jumped last year, while reiterating that it doesn't pose a security threat to any country amid worries over a potential U.S. ban.

Cisco Closes $28 Billion Acquisition of Splunk, Betting Big on AI

Cisco Systems closed its $28 billion all-cash acquisition of cybersecurity and analytics company Splunk on Monday.

Nvidia Unveils Latest Chips at 'AI Woodstock'

The new chips are much faster and larger than their predecessors and are expected to be available later this year. CEO Jensen Huang described how they could be used to train the latest AI models.

Crypto Lender Genesis Says Its Liquidation Plan Abides by Bankruptcy Rules

Genesis Global and a majority of its creditors on Monday defended the bankrupt cryptocurrency lender's proposed chapter 11 liquidation plan against objectors including its corporate parent Digital Currency Group.

Francisco Partners to Acquire Jama Software for $1.2 Billion

The investment firm will buy the company from shareholders including Insight Partners and Madrona Ventures.

Kroger to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Business

The grocery-store chain plans to sell the business to an Elevance Health subsidiary.

Ford's Assisted-Driving Technology Under Scrutiny as U.S. Probes Fatal Crash

The NHTSA has opened an investigation into a Texas wreck involving a Mustang Mach-E SUV.

