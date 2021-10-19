Log in
Pair Programming with AI: How Cisco Works with Tabnine

10/19/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
When I was learning to write Python, I did a lot of pair programming. Pair programming is where two engineers/developers work using only one machine - taking it in turns to write code (often coding every 15 minutes and swapping over). This technique is awesome for learning from each other. As our team members are now all working from home and in different time zones, collaboration has become a lot more challenging.

Enter the Tabnine AI code completion tool and team learning

Tabnine can be installed directly into anIDE, andworks like an autocomplete tool. That is, it predicts what you want to write based on the best match for code that you are writing. It does this by learning coding patterns based on the code you/your team has written previously, as well as best open-source coding practices. Tabnine then creates customized suggestions that should be a good match for the rest of the code you are writing.

While preparing for DevNet Create 2021, a few of the Developer Advocates on our DevNet teambegan working together tobuild some code examples for the upcoming sessions and demos. We found that by using Tabnine our productivity went up by 50%!Collaborating onbuilding code and sharing knowledge of an SDK for an API can be puzzlingif you have not used the SDK or API before.Tabnine helped our developer advocate team work together to be faster, more consistent, and secureas we built our demos. Tabninewas learning all our teamcoding practices and patterns as weprogressed!

Tabnine can work in any IDE - shown here in VSCode

You can create a team in Tabnine and add people with whom you wish to collaborate. Tabnine then the coding practice from all the collaborators on the team! What's more, your Tabnine team is . The learning algorithm created for your team is strictly exclusive - made and delivered only for your approved team members.Tabnine'sAI code completion models can be run locallyon your machine.

The Teams level takes Tabnine's AI-powered capabilities beyond the individual developer

See Tabnine in action at DevNet Create

I have been a Tabnine user for around two years now. So, at DevNet Create 2021 I am pleased to be able to speak with Brandon Jung, VP Ecosystem and Business Development at Tabnine. In this technical session you'll discover how Tabnine helps developers easily adopt new Cisco API SDKs in whichever IDE you love.

You can watch this session at DevNet Create at the following times:

  • 10:10 - 10:30 AM PDT, Tuesday 19thOctober
  • 10:20 - 10:40 AM SGT, Wednesday 20thOctober
  • 11:45 - 12:05 PM CEST, Wednesday 20thOctober

Watch the Tabnine demo at DevNet Create

PS - At DevNet Create 2021, we have gone crazy on offers and prizes, check out the Tabnine offer exclusive to DevNet Create !

Have a comment or question? Please leave me a note in the comments section below.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 19:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
