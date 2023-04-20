Advanced search
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:16:36 2023-04-20 am EDT
47.34 USD   -1.47%
Russian telecoms warn of higher prices without grid subsidy

04/20/2023 | 10:34am EDT
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Several Russian telecoms operators have warned the government of rising tariffs and weaker infrastructure investment after it withdrew subsidised rates for new base station connections.

Russia's Energy Minister dismissed the complaints, which were reported by the RBC newspaper, saying the cost of connecting new facilities to the power grid was "preferential".

RBC reported on Thursday that several of Russia's largest companies wrote to the Digital and Communications Ministry to complain about a dramatic increase last July in the costs of connecting base stations to the country's power grid.

Russia ended a subsidised rate of 550 roubles ($6.73) for connecting facilities with a capacity of up to 15 kilowatts (KW) to the power grid, setting a new price of 3,000 roubles per KW.

The letter, signed by MTS, Megafon and Beeline as well as two network infrastructure providers, said subscription costs for consumers would have to rise and the pace of building new networks would dip if the policy was not reversed.

The operators said the higher prices had meant the cost of connecting new houses had jumped significantly.

Megafon and MTS declined to comment.

Russia's Digital Ministry and Beeline did not immediately respond to a request to comment.

The dispute is the latest between network operators and the Russian government over prices for consumers as the industry reels from the impact of Western sanctions.

Russia's competition watchdog said last year that above-inflation price rises by several network operators violated anti-monopoly rules.

Meanwhile several foreign equipment providers, including Nokia and Ericsson, have pulled out of the market.

Senior telecoms executives and other industry sources told Reuters late last year that this could cripple Russia's mobile networks over the long term

RBC quoted a Megafon representative as saying that the potential for developing communication networks in Russia was "significantly" reduced.

($1 = 81.6725 roubles)

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Jake Cordell; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. -1.71% 47.25 Delayed Quote.0.84%
ERICSSON -2.65% 54.82 Delayed Quote.-7.55%
MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 0.75% 275.05 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NOKIA OYJ -8.80% 3.8935 Delayed Quote.-1.31%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.48% 81.2812 Delayed Quote.13.58%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 56 523 M - -
Net income 2023 12 274 M - -
Net cash 2023 16 237 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,2x
Yield 2023 3,20%
Capitalization 197 B 197 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,19x
EV / Sales 2024 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 83 300
Free-Float 99,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 48,04 $
Average target price 57,95 $
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
John T. Chambers Chairman Emeritus
Kip Compton CTO, SVP, Strategy & Operations
Fletcher Previn Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.0.84%196 763
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.88.13%49 808
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.30.28%48 438
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.12.09%48 376
NOKIA OYJ-1.31%26 107
ZTE CORPORATION36.70%22 802
