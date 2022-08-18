Shares choppy, U.S. yields fall as investors digest Fed minutes

* Wall Street ends higher
* Yield curve remains inverted
* Dollar firmer, oil prices rise nearly 3%
* Benchmark 10-year yields drop
* Safe-haven gold reverses gains
NEW YORK, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Global equity markets were
choppy and U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday, as uncertainty
over the pace of interest rate hikes prevailed among investors
after the Federal Reserve's meeting minutes showed officials
were determined to curb rising prices.
Markets have been volatile amid concerns about a looming
recession, even though Fed officials indicated in the minutes of
their July meeting released on Wednesday that they would adopt a
less aggressive stance if inflation starts to recede.
"The markets are still trying to figure out the Fed
minutes," causing volatility, said Charles Self, chief
investment officer at Tandem Wealth Advisors in Appleton,
Wisconsin.
"The minutes were uniformly hawkish in our view," Self
added. "It's clear that among all the voting members that curing
inflation is the No. 1 choice and they're going to do whatever
is necessary as far as raising rates to get there. We think
they're using the labor market as cover."
MSCI's gauge of stocks in 50 countries across the globe
rebounded from earlier losses and was up 0.05%.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed higher at
0.39%.
U.S. Treasury yields edged lower as investors continued to
digest the Fed meeting minutes. A string of Fed officials,
including St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and San
Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, reiterated on Thursday that
the U.S. central bank needs to keep raising interest rates to
rein in inflation.
Benchmark 10-year notes were down to 2.8859%,
from 2.895% on Wednesday. Two-year notes retreated to
3.2057%, from 3.295%.
The yield curve between two- and 10-year Treasury notes
, widely viewed as an indicator of impending
recession, remained inverted at minus 38 basis points on
Thursday.
"Since the Fed's July 27 meeting, the two-year yields have
been up 43 basis points, meaning that the bond market thinks
they're going to raise rates higher for a longer period of time,
whereas the stock market has been up 5%, meaning the market
thinks they'll raise rates relatively quickly and maybe even
decrease rates next year," Self added.
"Well, I think the bond market is usually right."
MAJOR INDEXES
On Wall Street, major indexes reversed early session losses
and ended higher, driven partly by upbeat sales forecast from
networking giant Cisco Systems that helped to lift the
technology sector. Equities in industrials and energy sectors
were also among the top gainers.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.06% to
33,999.04, the S&P 500 gained 0.23% to 4,283.74 and the
Nasdaq Composite added 0.21% to 12,965.34.
Oil prices gained nearly 3% as robust U.S. fuel consumption
data and an expected drop in Russian supply later in the year
offset concerns that slowing economic growth could undercut
demand.
Brent futures rose 3.09% to settle at $96.59 a
barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude
rose 2.7% to $90.50.
The U.S. dollar index surged to a one-month high after the
comments from the Fed officials reaffirming the need for further
rate hikes.
The dollar index rose 0.797%, with the euro up
0.01% to $1.0089.
Gold reversed earlier gains and was lower on a firmer
dollar, as investors looked for more economic cues that could
influence rate hikes. Spot gold dropped 0.2% to $1,758.20
an ounce, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.28% to $1,755.40
an ounce.
(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by David
Holmes and Matthew Lewis)