Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems, Inc.    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Silvia's Corner: An interview with Cisco Champion Dan Sheldon, on tools for success

04/07/2021 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dan Sheldon, Senior Consulting Systems Engineer at WWT, has a truly ambitious goal for using technology worldwide: celebrate uniquely local stories. Here, we discuss how he prepares to 'climb every mountain.'

SECURITY

Before taking the first step on any new journey, we need to know what our support systems is. Cisco Partners help customers embark on transformational endeavors, providing guidance, course correction, and assistance, step by step by step. One of the reasons why World Wide Technology (WWT) recognized Dan Sheldon as its Systems Engineer of the year in 2020 (East), is because of his commitment to guiding customers through a journey that no one could have foreseen. Nevertheless, Dan's extensive experience in mountaineering, helped him be ready to put his many years of training and preparation into action. He was able to quickly deploy solutions that helped entire organizations work remotely, securely; seamlessly.

CLOUDS

There is no guaranteed way to predict the future, but we can still prepare for it. A strong connection to a trusted partner can help us venture into territory that may be new for us, but it doesn't necessarily have to be uncharted. Dan is working with customers to design the infrastructure for their journey into hybrid cloud, which includes contingency plans for the stormy weather, that can be caused by the ever-increasing number of new apps and personal devices, being brought into the network.

Some of the tools that Dan Sheldon relies on, as he leads teams through the fog are:

Cisco Commerce Workspace (CCW): Cisco's tool for Partners, that keeps you a step up above the competition.

Smart Accounts/Smart Licensing : Cisco's licensing portal that helps you quickly find the exact item you need.

PEAKS

How do you challenge your limits as a human, and truly take computing to the edge? Dan is planning to put all kinds of infrastructure to the test by climbing the highest mountain in every continent. Be part of his journey, as he prepares to greet the world again, this time with our collectively shared experience of survival, and perseverance. Follow his updates at @SheldonClimbs and make sure to connect with him, if he is traveling to a peak near you! Each and every person on the planet is creating something new, in this post-Pandemic world. Together, let's take the next steps into re-connecting and re-discovering the people, the technology, the goals!

'Each and every person on the planet is connected in innumerous ways; in this post-pandemic world,
let's take the steps to learn each other's stories and rediscover the fantastic environment we all share.'
- Dan Sheldon

What questions do you have for Dan regarding his tools for success? Leave them below.

Visit our Partner Operational Readiness Hub in Sales Connect:

(Log in required)

We'd love to hear what you think. Ask a question, comment below, and stay connected with Cisco Partners on social!

Cisco Partners Social Channels
FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 15:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
11:06aSILVIA'S CORNER : An interview with Cisco Champion Dan Sheldon, on tools for suc..
PU
10:02aVACCINE ADMINISTRATION IN APJC : The Path Forward in 2021
PU
08:08aCISCO  : Designing Fault Tolerant Data Centers of the Future
PU
08:08aCISCO  : How Cisco Supported Me During the Texas Winter Storm
PU
04/06SMART BUILDINGS : is BACnet a secure protocol?
PU
04/06CISCO  : The Future of Education Is in the Cloud
PU
04/06CISCO  : IOS XE – Past, Present, and Future
PU
04/06CISCO  : A New Dad Thanks Cisco
PU
04/06SOLVING THE OPPORTUNITY DIVIDE : Podcast interview with Dr Christine Izuakor
PU
04/06FLASHSTACK DATA PROTECTION WITH VEEA : A New Cisco Validated Design
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 265 M - -
Net income 2021 10 439 M - -
Net cash 2021 17 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 2,80%
Capitalization 220 B 220 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,11x
EV / Sales 2022 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 100%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 52,57 $
Last Close Price 52,03 $
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Maria Martinez EVP, Chief Operating & Customer Experience Officer
Mark D. Chandler Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.16.26%219 638
ERICSSON AB19.97%45 143
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.3.43%43 026
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.10.96%31 957
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.5.95%23 500
NOKIA OYJ8.93%22 933
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ