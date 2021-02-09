Spectrum Enterprise and Cisco Meraki: Helping Businesses Accelerate Digital Transformation

Enterprise networks today are expected to provide seamless connectivity to people working and learning from anywhere. In fact, 95 percent of organizations changed their technology priorities during the pandemic. As digital transformation picks up amid constant change, there is a significant opportunity for service providers to help businesses digitize and automate their networks, and to help ensure seamless operations for their workforces.

Last week, Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc., launched a Managed Network Edge (MNE) solution designed to improve the network experience by simplifying IT operations and making it easier to connect employees, applications, devices, and locations. MNE is a fully managed solution offering with a wide array of capabilities utilizing Cisco Meraki's comprehensive platform of security, SD-WAN, Wi-Fi, switching, and smart camera solutions, enabling easy configuration and monitoring from a single pane of glass.

Spectrum Enterprise offers MNE as a modular solution that can scale as a business grows by providing a smooth transition between network upgrades. Based on their current needs, a business can design their network and activate a suite of managed services, then add additional connectivity options or easily integrate add-on services into the existing MNE solution as needs change. The comprehensive, cloud-based portal system provides user and application analytics to monitor user activity and traffic across the network.

Charter Communications will also be a new advanced partner within the Cisco Cloud and Managed Services Program. We look forward to continuing our collaboration in the managed services market to help businesses adapt to new IT priorities now and in the future.

Charter has invested $35 billion over the last five years in infrastructure and technology. With the launch of MNE, Spectrum Enterprise is making it easier for businesses to take advantage of their investments, time, and commitment to supporting the growing need for managed services.

Our partnership with Spectrum Enterprise will allow us to help businesses make critical steps toward network modernization with powerful fiber connectivity, advanced collaboration tools, and 24/7 customer support.

We look forward to helping our customers continue to integrate new technologies and ease into change that will help them provide the best experience for their customers and employees.

