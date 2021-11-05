Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Take a New Look at Meraki Marketplace

11/05/2021 | 06:38pm EDT
Find the right pre-built apps to meet your business needs

We welcome you to explore the newly enhanced Meraki Marketplace and browse the exclusive catalog of applications developed by ecosystem partners, developed on top of the Meraki platform.

We recently announced a new brand look in addition to a number of navigational enhancements to the site. Since its inception, the marketplace has grown to feature more than 185+ pre-built apps, built by 90+ ecosystem partners showcasing applications across 40+ business categories.

The Meraki Marketplace was designed to feature applications that are specifically designed for Meraki customers, sales and partners to view, demo and deploy applications that help businesses thrive in today's environment.

The refreshed Meraki marketplace now offers the following enhancements:

  • Visitors to the site can discover the right app for their business and view through the lens of specific experiences that can relate and ultimately help solve their business challenges - including Hybrid Work, Safe Environments and Smart Spaces.
  • Customers can also browse apps by specific industry, product integration, region and desired business outcome solutions.
  • With the enhanced filtering capabilities, the customer experience is amplified - getting you closer to the solutions you need to address your business needs efficiently and effectively with ease and simplicity.

Customers can readily use pre-built apps (that use our open APIs) to solve their operational challenges of IT and IOT. Meraki APIs make it possible to rapidly deploy and manage networks at scale, build on a platform of intelligent, cloud-connected IT products, and engage with users in powerful new ways.

To learn more, visit the Meraki Marketplace. You can also access Meraki Marketplace directly from the Meraki Dashboard. Just visit the top of the navigation bar, and select Marketplace in the "Help" drop down menu.

Visit us today and see what apps on the Marketplace can do to help amplify your business.

Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 22:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
