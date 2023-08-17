Shares of technology companies fell sharply as a reconsideration of the rate outlook caused a repricing of the strongest sector for the year to date.

Shares of mega cap tech companies such as Apple and Microsoft, which have each risen by more than 30% for the year to date, were down by more than 2%.

Shares of networking giant Cisco Systems rose after the expects even more sluggish revenue growth in the year ahead than analysts were expecting, but its stock was still rising in Thursday's action.

After a two-year partnership that introduced background checks to several Match Group dating apps, the digital-safety nonprofit Garbo said Thursday that it is shutting down its consumer tool at the end of August.

SpaceX said it turned a first-quarter profit on rapidly rising revenue, which reached $1.5 billion.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell sharply g significant moves after weeks of inaction as traders sold digital assets amid expectations that interest rates will remain higher for longer than once thought.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

