Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The Journey to Proximity: It's a Marathon, not a Sprint

04/20/2021 | 11:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As the Proximity Initiative was taking shape at Ciscolast year, therealities of the inequality and injustice plaguing our communities began sparkingworldwide outrage. The horrific events of 2020 became asobering wake-up call: they brought me to the realization that I had drastically misunderstood the pervasive, systemic nature of racism and other forms of discrimination, and underestimated theireffectson my neighbors, friends, and coworkers. Ifound myselfin moments of vulnerability that I never expected, including crying in front of a few hundred employees in an All Handscall. Most of my tears were for the atrocitiesunfolding all around us, butmany were for the realizationthat I had been blind to so much.

These circumstancespushed me to lean further into the experiences of people who are different from me -people who are underrepresented, marginalized,or vulnerable in some way. In fact, one of the responsibilities for business leaders like myselfin the Proximity Initiativeis to reach out and engage with these individuals- to get proximate with them.

This post is neither a tutorial nor a how-to; there are no quick tips here. Ishare some of my journey with personal humility along with immense pride in Cisco's commitmentto power an inclusive future for all. I'm just a few months in and I can honestly say that every conversation hasbeen unique. There has been understandable stumbling, awkwardness, and apprehension, as well as moments of powerful openness and trust. But each one-on-one has been priceless in helping me understand some of the life experiences of fellow Cisco team membersand helping guide my journey to learn more. I am profoundly grateful for each team member who has engaged with and helped educateme.

I'm discovering that it's vitalto be transparent and earn trustwhen talking about diversity and inclusion. If you don't actually put the subject on the table, you're never going to learn anything. This was challenging in some of my early Proximity discussions. Growing up, it was understood that you should never directly acknowledge someone's race or gender in a conversation. I was nervous about that. But I realized that when I was transparent and said, 'Look, this is what I'm trying to learn. You can be as open as you want - or not,' people began to see that I genuinely care, and more of them began to open up.

I'm also finding that you have to accept what people are, and are not, willing to share. It requires a posture of humility: it's not about me 'achieving' anything, or a check-in in which I can say afterward, 'Now I know the answer!' Some people have opened up tremendously. Others still have not - and that's fine. My goal is not to see how far I can take it. My goal is to meet you where you are.

There's no denying many of these conversations havebeen difficult, but we have experienced tangible progress. When negative issues were brought up,I was able to say, 'Hey, I didn't realize that was a problem, but we're going to fix it.' And we did. Some employees have needed further support, advocacy, or sponsorship, and I have been pleased to provide that, too. I've only just gotten started and I'm already seeing the words of lawyer and social justice activist Bryan Stevensonring true:'…When you are proximate, details emerge, insights emerge, understandings emerge, that you will not achieve from a distance. There is power in proximity.'

These discussions willlikely continue to take me out of my comfort zone, andthat's a good thing. I'm learning to accept that discomfort is part of the process. In the book,'I'm Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness,' writer Austin Channing Brown says, 'Our only chance at dismantling racial injustice is being more curious about its origins than we are worried about our comfort. It's not a comfortable conversation for any of us. It is risky and messy.' I suspect that is true of dismantling many forms of injustice and discrimination.

A team member recently told me, 'This is a marathon, not a sprint.' This may very well be a lifelong cycle of learning and growth, and we're all at different places. Someof us may hit the ground running and move a little faster than others.Regardless of where you are in that journey, I encourage you to join me and take the first stepstoward proximityand a kinder, more equitable world.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 15:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
11:28aTHE JOURNEY TO PROXIMITY : It's a Marathon, not a Sprint
PU
11:06aCISCO  : Secure Endpoint Shines in the 2020 MITRE® Engenuity ATT&CK Evaluation
PU
11:06aCISCO  : is closing the loop on the Circular Economy
PU
10:38aCISCO  : Deutsche Bank Starts Cisco Systems at Hold with $55 Price Target
MT
10:37aChina-linked hackers used Pulse Secure flaw to target U.S. defense industry -..
RE
09:33aCISCO  : Giving sellers the intelligence they need to close deals
PU
08:08aCISCO  : From Good to Great – The Gift of Giving
PU
04/19CISCO  : DNA Center smooths network operations
PU
04/19CISCO  : Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Offering Unprecedented Visibility and..
AQ
04/19AN ELECTRICAL ENGINEER'S COMMUNICATI : Know, Feel, Do
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 49 292 M - -
Net income 2021 10 467 M - -
Net cash 2021 16 733 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 2,73%
Capitalization 223 B 223 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,19x
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 100%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 53,50 $
Last Close Price 52,85 $
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 1,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Maria Martinez EVP, Chief Operating & Customer Experience Officer
Mark D. Chandler Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.18.10%223 121
ERICSSON AB19.48%46 272
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.7.45%44 907
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.10.35%31 781
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.8.34%24 030
NOKIA OYJ11.66%23 875
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ