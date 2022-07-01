Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:25 2022-07-01 am EDT
42.88 USD   +0.55%
09:13aTOGETHER WE CAN MAKE AN IMPACT : How a beach clean-up united a community
PU
06/30CISCO : ESG's Report on the Role of XDR in SOC Modernization
PU
06/29Cisco Joins Forces with GDIT to Deliver Private 5G to Government Agencies
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Together we can make an impact: How a beach clean-up united a community

07/01/2022 | 09:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This blog was written by Catarina Pereira. Catarina is a Virtual Partner Account Manager for the UK since she joined Cisco 5 years ago. She was also involved in the Lisbon Cisco Green Team since day one and is now co-leading the team. The Lisbon Green Team is an active network that has the mission of "Empower ALL Cisco workers to enable positive environmental and sustainable change."

This week Portugal welcomed the United Nations Oceans Summit in Lisbon. The first week of July also happens to be Clean Beaches Week, which is known as the "Earth Day" for beaches.

We all have heard about the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. But apart from this, have you ever thought about all other garbage patches scattered across the globe, which have a huge impact on marine life, and also on our ability to enjoy our surroundings?

Portugal's coast is around 950km (590 miles) long, and I'm not even counting the islands (Madeira and Azores). The reason why this is important information is because the majority of our coastline is covered by beautiful beaches that everyone likes to enjoy on wonderful summer days.

However, and as you can probably imagine, our beaches can be inundated with not only trash that some people leave behind, but also the 0cean shares some of the trash back with us. This is more serious in some areas of the country, and if it wasn't for the numerous beach cleaning activities, I'm sure our beaches wouldn't be as beautiful and inviting as they still are.

The Lisbon Cisco Green Team has been organizing beach cleaning activities as one of our staple events. We have numerous events and examples that we could share with you, but today I'm going to talk to you about one of my favorite past activities.

Let's go back to April 2018. At the time, we decided to approach the municipality of a very touristic place 30 minutes north of Lisbon. I live there myself, and I was faced on a weekly basis with the disaster of walking my dogs through "my" beautiful beach, covered by trash that the ocean brought back to our shores. We wanted to do something impactful, and the municipality loved the idea and supported the Lisbon Cisco Green Team in this project of organizing a beach cleaning in the Foz do Lisandro Beach, part of Ericeira village.

On that day, the Lisbon Green Team and Mafra Municipality gathered more than 180 individuals aged 4 to 88. The group included Cisco volunteers, people from the Movimento é Vida! group (which is a group of people over 65 years of age) and a group of children from the local school that wanted to join us in taking care of our beach. We were also joined by locals and tourists who felt they could contribute.

In only 2 hours, we gathered as much trash as we could, which totaled 1500 kgs (over 3,300 lbs). Yes, 1500kgs in just 2 hours. And this is why this is still my favorite beach cleaning story. The diversity of people we had there, conscious that what they were doing was important and impactful. The ability to gather "grandparents" and "grandchildren" in the same activity, and the awareness we were able to generate in the entire group.

After this day, we looked at what was included in the 1500 kgs of trash, and let me tell you, fishery leftovers were the main thing. From old nets that were entangled into a huge messy pile of plastic rope, to floaters, plastic containers, and even pieces of boat. It was mind-blowing to understand how impactful fishery can be on the one resource that gives us what we aim to get by fishing,

We also found huge piles of old water bottles, yogurt packages, pieces of lighters, straws, old cans…you name it, we found it!

The municipality was very thankful that we put together all this, not only because Praia da Foz do Lisandro had a new face but also because the local community got involved. Awareness was probably the best outcome for the locals.

After more than four years after this beach cleaning activity, we still see trash on the sand and the rocks, but nothing like before, and do you know why? If you ever go to that beach outside the summer season, you will probably bump into someone carrying a box or trash bag and collecting pieces of debris. And this is also a significant outcome of this story.

If you read up until this point, I have something to ask you. Next time you see a piece of garbage, pick it up and deposit it where it belongs. One single action, from one single person, may seem as insignificant as a drop in the ocean. But collectively, if we all take action we can have a huge impact. And you will be more than just one drop in the ocean, you will be a force for good.

Share:


Disclaimer

Cisco Systems Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 13:12:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
09:13aTOGETHER WE CAN MAKE AN IMPACT : How a beach clean-up united a community
PU
06/30CISCO : ESG's Report on the Role of XDR in SOC Modernization
PU
06/29Cisco Joins Forces with GDIT to Deliver Private 5G to Government Agencies
AQ
06/29SMART ZERO : Using advanced networks to accelerate progress towards Net Zero
PU
06/28LAST WEEK IN THE FEDERAL CIRCUIT (JU : Maintaining Confidence In Judicial Rulings In Cases..
AQ
06/28CISCO : How to Invest in Middle Mile Networks to Bridge the Digital Divide
PU
06/28CISCO : Deployment Options Expand with New Cisco DNA Center Virtual Appliance
PU
06/28Diageo to wind down Russia operations by year-end
RE
06/28Whirlpool to exit Russia, take $300 million-$400 million hit in second quarter
RE
06/28CISCO : Joins Forces with GDIT to Deliver Private 5G
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 51 217 M - -
Net income 2022 11 804 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 642 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 3,51%
Capitalization 177 B 177 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,20x
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 79 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 42,64 $
Average target price 54,13 $
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Roland Acra Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-32.71%176 571
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-22.86%35 065
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-17.45%29 178
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-34.79%28 897
NOKIA OYJ-20.35%26 111
ERICSSON-23.57%24 953