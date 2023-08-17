10:23 AM ET -- Cisco Systems is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Cisco posted fourth-quarter revenue of $15.2 billion, up from $13.1 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $15.05 billion. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.14 a share, compared with 83 cents a share a year earlier. Analysts expected adjusted earnings of $1.06 a share. Cisco had income of $3.96 billion, up from $2.82 billion in the prior-year period. Analysts were looking for $3.56 billion. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (chris.wack@wsj.com)

08-17-23 1039ET