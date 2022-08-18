Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:48 2022-08-18 am EDT
49.64 USD   +6.38%
11:43aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Cisco, Apple, Tesla, Estee Lauder, Netease...
MS
11:43aCowen Adjusts Cisco Systems' Price Target to $60 from $58, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
11:29aTRENDING : Cisco Sees Strong Demand Following 4Q, FY22 Results
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Trending : Cisco Sees Strong Demand Following 4Q, FY22 Results

08/18/2022 | 11:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

11:13 a.m. ET -- Cisco Systems Inc. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. On Wednesday, the technology company reported flat revenue and a 4% slide in earnings per share for the fiscal fourth quarter, but it ended the fiscal year with revenue up 3% and earnings up 13%. Chuck Robbins, Cisco's chair and CEO, said strong demand was continuing as the company's orders and backlog were both at record highs. The company guided for revenue growth for the fiscal first quarter and fiscal year 2023. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (Write to Daniel Papp at daniel.papp@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-22 1128ET

All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
11:43aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Cisco, Apple, Tesla, Estee Lauder, Netease...
MS
11:43aCowen Adjusts Cisco Systems' Price Target to $60 from $58, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
11:29aTRENDING : Cisco Sees Strong Demand Following 4Q, FY22 Results
DJ
10:40aBarclays Adjusts Cisco Systems' Price Target to $56 from $55, Retains Overweight Rating
MT
10:23aCisco Up Nearly 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Ta..
DJ
10:14aRosenblatt Adjusts Cisco Systems' Price Target to $53 from $48, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
10:07aUBS Adjusts Cisco Systems Price Target to $48 From $46, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10:01aNew reasons to hope
MS
09:53aPiper Sandler Adjusts Cisco Systems Price Target to $47 From $43, Maintains Neutral Rat..
MT
09:52aEvercore ISI Adjusts Cisco Systems Price Target to $56 From $50, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 51 213 M - -
Net income 2022 11 803 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 642 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 3,21%
Capitalization 193 B 193 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,53x
EV / Sales 2023 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 79 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 46,66 $
Average target price 55,17 $
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Kip Compton CTO, SVP, Strategy & Operations
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-26.37%193 217
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-5.99%42 626
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-9.94%39 392
NOKIA OYJ-10.79%28 403
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-19.04%28 270
ERICSSON-21.42%25 196