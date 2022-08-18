Trending : Cisco Sees Strong Demand Following 4Q, FY22 Results

11:13 a.m. ET -- Cisco Systems Inc. is one of the most talked about companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. On Wednesday, the technology company reported flat revenue and a 4% slide in earnings per share for the fiscal fourth quarter, but it ended the fiscal year with revenue up 3% and earnings up 13%. Chuck Robbins, Cisco's chair and CEO, said strong demand was continuing as the company's orders and backlog were both at record highs. The company guided for revenue growth for the fiscal first quarter and fiscal year 2023. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (Write to Daniel Papp at daniel.papp@wsj.com)

