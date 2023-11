14:16 ET -- Cisco Systems is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. Shares were recently down 12% to $46.91 after Cisco lowered full-year revenue guidance to the range of $53.8 billion to $55 billion from $57 billion to $58.2 billion. Oppenheimer, UBS and Piper Sandler lowered their price targets. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (josh.beckerman@wsj.com)

11-16-23 1431ET