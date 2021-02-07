Wall St Week Ahead-GameStop frenzy reveals potential for broader market stress

NEW YORK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - As the trading frenzy in
GameStop Corp shares and other social media favorites
recedes, investors are eyeing signs of potential market stress
that could weigh on broader stock performance in coming weeks.
For now, U.S. equities appear to be looking past last week's
surge in volatility that led the S&P 500 to its biggest
weekly decline since October. Solid earnings, fiscal stimulus
expectations and progress in country-wide vaccination efforts
are leading stocks back to all-time highs.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted records for a second
straight session on Friday.
Some investors, however, worry that the wild swings in
GameStop and other "meme stocks" may have exacerbated concerns
over market volatility and elevated valuations that could make
market participants more risk-averse. The S&P 500 stands near
its highest forward price-to-earnings ratio in about two decades
after rallying 74% from its March lows.
"The recent retail activity was concerning for the broader
market," said Benjamin Bowler, head of global equity derivatives
research at BofA Global Research.
Liquidity in futures on the S&P 500 dried up as
market makers and other investors sought to reduce risk during
the GameStop surge, according to BofA analysts. Earlier this
week "market fragility," as measured by the bank, stood at its
highest level since March 2020, making U.S. equities
exceptionally vulnerable to sudden market shocks, the firm said.
Moves in the Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall
Street's "fear gauge," also indicate that investors may be more
sensitive to market turbulence than usual. On Jan. 27 the index
surged 14 points, its biggest one-day gain since March, as the
S&P 500 lost 2.6%.
The fear gauge's climb was eight to 10 points greater than
the expected move following such a drop in the S&P 500,
according to Stuart Kaiser, strategist at UBS. The outsized
reaction, he said, points to heightened jitters among investors
that could suggest bigger market sell-offs in response to
negative developments.
The VIX has since reverted to its lowest level since early
December as U.S. equities have rallied this week. Even so, "I
wouldn't say we're completely past it yet," Kaiser said.
Next week, investors will focus on quarterly corporate
results from Cisco Systems Inc, General Motors Co
and Walt Disney Co as well as data on U.S.
consumer prices.
Options markets have not flashed the green light to go full
speed ahead with resuming risk.
Investor demand for calls on the S&P 500, used to position
for gains in the index, has jumped after plummeting to a
multi-decade low earlier in the week, according to Charlie
McElligott, managing director, cross-asset macro strategy at
Nomura. The swing in demand points to risk of a pullback and
choppy trade in the next few weeks, he said.
Longer-term, several market analysts say the GameStop effect
may be no more than a blip on the radar screen for markets as a
whole. Drops in the VIX of 20% or more to below 25 tend to bode
well for stocks, with the S&P 500 rising 2.6% a month later,
according to Christopher Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy
at Susquehanna Financial Group.
Still, the exuberance that magnified the market's fault
lines has not completely faded. According to data from Trade
Alert, options activity shows heavy demand for upside calls in
the SPDR S&P Retail ETF, which includes GameStop, and
the iShares Silver Trust, which was also rocked by
retail trading.
As a result, some investors say they plan to tread
cautiously for the time being, especially if they are exposed to
passive funds that hold a large number of small-cap stocks that
could be sensitive to a sudden retail frenzy.
"Time will tell whether this has a more lasting effect on
the market," said Matt Forester, chief investment officer of BNY
Mellon's Lockwood Advisors. "We need to police our holdings to
make sure we're not overly exposed to these trends."
(Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili, Nick
Zieminski and Richard Chang)