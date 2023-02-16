Wall St slips as economic data fuels rate-hike worries

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Jan producer prices up 0.7% vs est. of 0.4% rise
Cisco hits nine-month high after raising forecast
Roku soars as revenue forecast beats estimate
Indexes down: Dow 0.49%, S&P 0.48%, Nasdaq 0.50%
Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. main stock indexes slipped on
Thursday after unexpectedly strong inflation data and a fall in
weekly jobless claims fed into fears that the Federal Reserve
will keep raising interest rates to tame high prices.
A Labor Department report showed the highest rise in
producer prices in seven months in January as the cost of energy
products surged.
It also showed the number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, offering more
evidence that the labor market remains tight.
"The PPI was up almost twice the forecast and that is
clearly a negative for the market overall," said David Russell,
vice president of Market Intelligence at TradeStation.
"And when you consider how strong the job market is, the
expectation is that the Fed may raise rates a few more times and
then get to a point when it does not need to raise anymore, but
there's no reason for it to cut (later this year)."
After a massive selloff in 2022, the main stock indexes have
climbed this year on the back of upbeat earnings and
expectations the U.S. central bank will switch to smaller rate
hikes.
However, signs of a sturdy U.S. economy and an acceleration
in January consumer prices recently raised concerns among
traders that the Fed may not hit pause on its hawkish policies
anytime soon, with hopes of rate cuts later this year receding.
The Fed is seen pushing the benchmark rate above the 5% mark
by May and keeping it above those levels till the year-end.
Meanwhile, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said
inflation remains too high and noted that she was open to
raising rates by more than what her colleagues wanted at the
last monetary policy meeting.
Traders will also scrutinize remarks from other Fed
officials, including St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, to
assess the central bank's tone on monetary policy.
At 12:32 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 168.59 points, or 0.49%, at 33,959.46, the S&P 500
was down 19.94 points, or 0.48%, at 4,127.66, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 60.96 points, or 0.50%, at
12,009.64.
Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors posted losses, with
technology and communication services
leading the declines.
Tesla Inc slid 1% as the EV maker said it was
recalling 362,000 U.S. vehicles after the U.S. auto regulator
said its Full Self-Driving Beta software may cause a crash.
Cisco Systems Inc rose 6.6% to hit a nine-month
high after the network gear maker raised its full-year earnings
forecast.
Roku Inc soared 15.8% after it forecast
first-quarter revenue above market estimates.
Shopify Inc sank 15% after the Canadian ecommerce
company forecast slowing revenue growth for the current quarter
despite price hikes and new product launches.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.78-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and 1.49-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded six new 52-week highs and one new
low, while the Nasdaq recorded 61 new highs and 33 new lows.
(Reporting by Johann M Cherian and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Anil D'Silva, Sriraj Kalluvila and Shinjini Ganguli)