Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cisco Systems, Inc.    CSCO

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/08 12:43:35 pm
48.905 USD   +1.72%
06:19aWall Street at record highs on stimulus, vaccine optimism
RE
06:19aWall Street at record highs on stimulus, vaccine optimism
RE
06:18aWall Street at record highs on stimulus, vaccine optimism
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall Street at record highs on stimulus, vaccine optimism

02/08/2021 | 12:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Tesla invests $1.5 bln in bitcoin; crypto stocks jump

* Disney, Cisco climb ahead of results this week

* Indexes up: Dow 0.40%, S&P 0.31%, Nasdaq 0.43%

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes scaled all-time highs on Monday, as investors bet on hopes that a fiscal relief package and vaccine roll-outs would lead to a speedy economic recovery.

As oil prices rose to their highest in more than a year, energy stocks gained 2.2%, the most among major S&P sectors. The defensive real estates and utilities underperformed.

Supporting the sentiment was U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comment on Sunday that if Congress approves the $1.9 trillion plan, the country would get back to full employment next year.

The Congress on Friday approved a budget plan that would allow a coronavirus relief bill to muscle through in the coming weeks without Republican support.

The S&P 500 and the Dow rose for the sixth straight session, their longest streak of gains since August, also helped by upbeat quarterly earnings and ongoing vaccine distributions.

"Most investors are willing to take increased risk compared to normal," said Matt Hanna, portfolio manager at Summit Global Investments.

"You have a confluence of events...nearly unlimited expectations for stimulus combined with companies actually doing fairly well and that's fueling major speculative behavior."

On the health front, the United States has administered at least 32,780,860 doses of COVID vaccines so far with the daily average of new infections moving lower.

Earnings season has crossed its halfway mark with more than 83% of S&P 500 firms beating estimates for quarterly profit, according to IBES Refinitiv data. Analysts now expect firms to post earnings growth for the fourth quarter as opposed to a prior forecast of decline.

Walt Disney Co, Cisco Systems Inc and General Motors Co were up between 2.2% and 3.5% ahead of their earnings reports this week.

Bitcoin surged more than 10% to a record high after Tesla Inc said it had invested around $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency and would begin accepting payment in bitcoins for its cars and other products.

Tesla shares rose about 2%, while cryptocurrency miner Riot Blockchain and Marathon Patent Group surged over 16% and 20%, respectively.

At 11:52 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.66 points, or 0.40%, to 31,271.90, the S&P 500 gained 12.22 points, or 0.31%, to 3,899.05 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 59.10 points, or 0.43%, to 13,915.40.

Progress in vaccination efforts and upbeat fourth-quarter earnings have helped investors shrug off fears of a short-term pullback in stocks due to lofty valuations and increasing coronavirus infections.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 37 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 620 new highs and 16 new lows. (Reporting by Devik Jain, Shreyashi Sanyal and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO 13.71% 35846.155 Real-time Quote.33.40%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 13.89% 43238.185 Real-time Quote.31.28%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 1.73% 48.9 Delayed Quote.7.44%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.51% 31297.37 Delayed Quote.1.77%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.14% 60.58 Delayed Quote.14.24%
MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. 30.73% 29.375 Delayed Quote.115.71%
NASDAQ 100 0.33% 13652.776617 Delayed Quote.5.55%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.55% 13934.645471 Delayed Quote.7.51%
RIOT BLOCKCHAIN, INC. 30.00% 30.3364 Delayed Quote.37.61%
S&P 500 0.42% 3903.11 Delayed Quote.3.48%
TESLA, INC. 1.72% 867.92 Delayed Quote.20.77%
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY 4.80% 189.5364 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
WTI 1.22% 58.072 Delayed Quote.17.30%
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
06:19aWall Street at record highs on stimulus, vaccine optimism
RE
06:19aWall Street at record highs on stimulus, vaccine optimism
RE
06:18aWall Street at record highs on stimulus, vaccine optimism
RE
05:41aCISCO : Webex Wins Multiple Best in Class 2021 Trustradius Awards
PU
05:21aCISCO : Visualize and validate policy, increase remote worker telemetry, and emb..
PU
05:21aCIRCULAR ECONOMY : Product and packaging design
PU
04:58aCISCO : Explore NSO in the new Always-On DevNet Sandbox
PU
04:38aCISCO : CRN Recognizes Multiple Cisco Leaders
PU
04:17aWall Street at record highs on stimulus bets
RE
04:03aCISCO : Partners Make More Money Selling Software
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 48 858 M - -
Net income 2021 10 106 M - -
Net cash 2021 18 339 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 3,03%
Capitalization 203 B 203 B -
EV / Sales 2021 3,78x
EV / Sales 2022 3,54x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 50,71 $
Last Close Price 48,08 $
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Chuck Churchill Director-Information Technology
Mark D. Chandler Executive VP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Roderick C. McGeary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.7.44%203 163
ERICSSON AB13.99%44 540
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-3.51%40 590
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.7.07%30 868
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.10.79%24 356
NOKIA OYJ13.60%24 188
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ