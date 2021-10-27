We Can't Wait to See Your Face at Cisco Live 2022

We've never been so excited to welcome you all back! On February 7, 2022, the IT world will convene in Amsterdam for one of the most exciting weeks of the year at Cisco Live. If you're still undecided on whether to attend, read on to discover why this safe and fun event is an experience that shouldn't be missed.

Cisco Live is a hugely significant gathering for service providers and it continues to grow in importance and attendance. This year we're especially proud to be hosting it in person and for the first time ever in the exciting city of Amsterdam. The event will take place at the RAI complex just a few minutes from both the city center and Schipol airport.

So, why should you attend in 2022? Whether you're a Cisco customer or partner, you'll find a dedicated program that enables you to learn about everything we have to offer. You'll be surrounded by an extensive network of service provider peers and have plenty of chances to meet with our experts and executives from across the globe to hear about our latest innovations and immerse yourself in our interactive demonstrations.

We'll take you on a journey to show you how we're leading the way with service providers, giving you the means and pathway to accelerate revenue generation, reduce cost, and mitigate risk. We'll delve into the topic of "Transforming infrastructure to connect, secure, and automate a sustainable Internet for the Future" and showcase this new approach through four interlinked areas:

• Transform your infrastructure to deliver new, innovative experiences: The Internet for the Future is here and made possible through our unparalleled expert support and unequaled breadth of converged network, cloud, and application distribution solutions. Capitalize on Cisco's forward-facing network technology and strategic support services to build a network infrastructure that delivers innovative and secure customer experiences.

• Empower your workforce and add value: Empowering your workforce isn't just a way to improve performance, increase efficiency, and reduce costs - it's also how you better serve your customers. Develop your current employees' skills and attract new talent to bring value to your customers using our workforce enablement products and services.

• Enable a Hybrid cloud architecture with the flexibility to combine the performance and security of the service provider private cloud with the scale and versatility of the public cloud connected via a highly programable and secure transport infrastructure. This flexibility allows applications or functions to be located in the most optimized locations (from a performance, scale, security, and data sovereignty perspective) with end-to-end orchestration and encompassing Full Stack Observability (FSO).

We'll also be discussing how you can achieve your sustainability goals, provide social value, and limit your impact on the environment with Cisco's industry-leading, resource-efficient products that stay in the field longer. Build sustainable operations by taking advantage of our efficient supply chain, low-waste recyclable materials, and portfolio of technology built from the ground up for better productivity and longevity.

This year's theme is "Turn it up", which is what we hope to accomplish when you come to savor the full Cisco Live experience. We want to make some noise together, turn up the innovation and collaboration, boldly build a better, brighter, and more inclusive future for all, improve on social impact and business outcomes and use our world-class solutions to accomplish even more.

This is the perfect chance to meet with peers and experts, enjoy in-person and virtual demos, gain access to hands-on labs, attend breakouts and seminars, and have lots of fun. We want you to feel the excitement for the many in-person activities throughout the week that we've all had to do without. For example, on Monday, Feb. 7 we'll host a service provider reception after the opening session, and on Thursday, Feb. 10 we'll have the famous Cisco Live party.

As you attend the informational Cisco Live and reminisce about how much you've missed in-person events, you'll have the chance to discover (or rediscover) Amsterdam. In your free time you can arrange for a canal boat or bicycling tour, take in the city's amazing architecture, food, and nightlife, see some unique windmills or peruse museums like those honouring the work of artists like Van Gogh and Rembrandt.

Because we recognize that we're not completely out of the woods from this pandemic yet, we'll take specific safety measures to keep all attendees safe. Precautions include a reduced number of people, additional cleaning and disinfecting of the public space, and providing hand sanitiser stations throughout the complex. In addition, the Dutch government recently relaxed its strict COVID-19 measures to make in-person events more accessible so social distancing and quarantine measures are no longer required for vaccinated visitors from high-risk areas.

Cisco Live runs from February 7-11, 2022, and our opening service provider session is on Monday, Feb. 7 from 3-5 pm. We look forward to seeing you in beautiful Amsterdam.

