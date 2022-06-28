Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Cisco Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CSCO   US17275R1023

CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

(CSCO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:36 2022-06-28 am EDT
43.85 USD   +0.18%
08:23aWhirlpool to exit Russia, take $300 million-$400 million hit in second quarter
RE
08:11aCISCO : Joins Forces with GDIT to Deliver Private 5G
PU
05:21aMicrosoft faces investor call to publish global tax affairs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Whirlpool to exit Russia, take $300 million-$400 million hit in second quarter

06/28/2022 | 08:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The administrative entrance at the Whirlpool plant in Clyde Ohio

(Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp has struck a deal to sell its operations in Russia to Turkish appliances maker Arçelik AS, the U.S. company said on Tuesday, a move which will see it join a raft of Western firms exiting the sanctions-hit country.

The deal, which also includes Whirlpool's sales operations in Kazakhstan and other select countries in Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), will result in a loss of $300 million to $400 million in the current quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/106640/000010664022000105/whr-20220627.htm.

The transaction consideration is expected to be made in the form of deferred payments over a 10-year period and is capped based on the net asset value of the business, which is currently estimated at about 220 million euros ($233 million).

Whirlpool in March had said it would scale down its operations in Russia, as Western countries ratcheted up sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, making it nearly impossible for manufacturers to do business there.

Since then, Western companies such as Cisco Systems Inc and Nike Inc have announced they would exit Russia.

"The company, as a U.S. company, is taking this action given the current operating environment in Russia," Whirlpool said in the filing.

Its manufacturing site in Lipetsk, Russia will continue to manufacture appliances under the Indesit, Hotpoint and Stinol brands after the deal closes, Whirlpool added.

($1 = 0.95 euros)

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
All news about CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
08:23aWhirlpool to exit Russia, take $300 million-$400 million hit in second quarter
RE
08:11aCISCO : Joins Forces with GDIT to Deliver Private 5G
PU
05:21aMicrosoft faces investor call to publish global tax affairs
RE
06/27CISCO : Helps Service Providers Build a Sustainable Internet for the Future
PU
06/23Cisco, Nike quit Russia, as pace of Western firms leaving speeds up
RE
06/23CISCO : Preventing Dark Plants With Hybrid Work
PU
06/23Cisco Systems Wins Reversal of Damage Award in Patent Case Against Centripetal Networks
MT
06/23CORRECTION : Cisco Starts Closing Operations In Russia, Belarus
MT
06/23Cisco Starts Closing Operations In Russia, Belarus
MT
06/23Cisco Systems Starts Wind-Down of Operations in Russia, Belarus
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 51 217 M - -
Net income 2022 11 804 M - -
Net cash 2022 12 642 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 3,42%
Capitalization 181 B 181 B -
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
EV / Sales 2023 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 79 500
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cisco Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 43,77 $
Average target price 54,13 $
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles H. Robbins Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Scott Herren Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Jacqueline Guichelaar Group Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Roland Acra Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Maria Martinez Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-30.41%182 617
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-20.01%36 359
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-30.56%30 771
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-18.04%28 954
NOKIA OYJ-20.17%26 417
ERICSSON-21.65%25 845